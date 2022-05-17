2022 Voter Guide: Sallie B. Taylor, candidate for Maryland House District 5

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The lunatic laws passed by the General Assembly.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I would help my constituents as well as all the good people across the great state of Maryland deal with inflation by showing the difference between Republican solutions and the policies of the Democrats which have given us the most inflationary period since the Carter years. Making the case to stop voting for the Democrats... After all, when you are in a hold, don't you stop digging?

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

The top transportation priority would be to complete the Rt 32 road improvements. Another priority, to reduce accidents, would be to assess and fix or improve hazardous intersections, blind spots, sinkholes and curves.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Listen to the parents. Keep schools open. Don't panic. Balance real risk. Consult real experts.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

In Carroll County, our elected sheriff and his deputies treat people of color the same as people without color. All of Maryland's 24 jurisdictions should elect sheriffs with the law enforcement duties...have the top cops be directly accountable to the people ... not a mayor or county executive.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

I would end wholesale mail in balloting and restore absentee balloting with a reason; outlaw ballot harvesting; establish voter ID, restore an election day -not week or month-, audit the paper ballots BEFORE the election is certified (Now a paper ballot audit is done after the election is certified), disallow statewide computer systems.. each county if not precinct should have a contained system, increase penalties for voter fraud.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

The right goals and deadlines can't be set by government only by science, technological advances and public demand.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Divide up what is left and give it to the people of Maryland to help with the inflation the Democrats caused.