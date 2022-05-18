2022 Voter Guide: Gary Simmons, candidate for Maryland House District 12B

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Grown in education and supporting transportation concerns.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

To develop comprehensive strategy and partner with government and private initiates. To strengthen the overall community.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Growth and Bus services connecting to general transportation hubs. Developing more clean energy vehicles.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Improve on developing comprehensive strategy for remote learning. Ensure that technology is available for every student by increasing technology budgets and support services. Partnering with private industry to also support educational needs and demands. Web based and technology initiatives must be supported year round Tutorial planning for parents and students need to be ongoing.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

The need for equality and racially driven policies are constantly changing for the purpose of protecting against improper bias and unlawful treatment of individuals based on color. Oversite by departments and community advocates is a must.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Working with the State and County Board of Election and private vendors to keep the system update with current cyber security measures to ensure no breaches to the system.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

The Cares Act proposed by the current administration to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 40% by 2030 is a sustainable goal.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Vaccinations, Education, Outreach, Medication, and Healthcare Treatment Plan.