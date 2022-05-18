2022 Voter Guide: Saif Rehman, candidate for Maryland House District 9A

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Disillusionment. People are losing faith in government. Politicians too often seem more interested in serving their own interests. We need leaders who will make difficult decisions based on what's best for our state and its people. Our current lack of leadership has led to poor economic decisions that have encouraged inflation. A lack of leadership has compromised our educational system. Poor leadership has led to many retirees leaving our beautiful state and has made life much more difficult for farmers and small business owners. We need leaders who are willing to listen, understand, and do what's best for our citizens.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

The inflation we face today is due mismanagement from our current leadership at National and local levels. Some of the bills passed by the veto proof democratic majority has resulted in high cost of living / inflation that everyone is going through. Weather it is pain at the pump or the food at the table, it is direct result of the decisions made at top. Various immediate steps can be taken to provide short and long-term help to our constituents by working together. Maryland had almost $8 BILLION SURPLUS at one point this year. A lot could have been done and still can be done with the leftover from providing relief at the gas pumps (only 30 days tax break was provided whereas other States have provided this for 90 days to end of this year) to providing surplus money back to the taxpayers.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

The State and County has various initiatives and priorities listed in their budget forecasts. I believe that due to some of the housing projects that were passed by previous county councils / county executives without doing due diligence towards infrastructure (schools, roads, safety, etc.) burden have caused traffic congestion in some of the areas that has resulted in safety hazards. For example, I see Hwy 32 that runs parallel to my residence or Hwy 29 are unable to keep up with the increased traffic on the roads and have become dangerous to drive in some areas specially during rush hours. We need to not only expand some of these roads immediately, but work on ensuring smart growth in the future to eliminate issues that result in overburdening our infrastructure including transportation.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

First, closing schools should be the last option and not the first. The kids are still suffering due to the prolonged closures. The lessons learned must be implemented and in place to avoid any disruptions to the students learning. We must ensure that we avoid any future school closing unless absolutely necessary. Worst case scenario, avoid any long-term disruption in the future from what we just learned. Provide all the necessary resources and training that is needed for every child and teacher to avoid or minimize any future disruptions. And finally, we need to work on engaging with the families at home to ensure that that communication is open between our schools and parents. Parents and teachers working together will avoid any future disruptions that we experienced during covid and continue on providing our children the help that they need to succeed.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

With all due respect, this is wrong question as this implies that police officers DO treat everyone differently. Every police officer takes the oath to protect the citizens of this country. The wording of this question is disturbing. As in every profession there are people that either should not be part of the organization or need additional training to understand their roles and responsibilities. Law enforcement profession is not any different. Additional training, where needed and hiring people from all walks of life can ensure that we have an engaged agency that is there to help and protect the community. To answer your question, they treat people of all color equitably.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

As an Information Technology executive for over 30 years, I can say this with confidence that system does what it is designed to do and is as secure as its weakest link, usually a human. We rely on Artificial Intelligence systems and trust our lives to them whether it is fully automated cars or a rocket going to Mars. So, when it comes to voting system, it is not rocket science we need but need to focus on policies and procedures. System will be more secured when we are able to ensure that people voting are the people who they say they are, by verifying their identity. System will do what it is designed to do as they go through rigorous testing and auditing regularly to ensure accuracy. We must ensure that our policies and procedures support the voting process and keep the system secure throughout the process.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

Maryland already has laws to reduce carbon emissions. I am in support of conservation of the planet, and we need to continually stride to do better. But there must be balance between the ambitions and goals that take everything into consideration. I will continually work toward solutions that benefit us all.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Give the money back to the tax papers and let them decide how best to spend their money on things that are important to them.