2022 Voter Guide: Steve Redmer, candidate for Maryland House District 7A

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The perpetual growth of an incompetent government, run by officials who disregard the individual rights of the people

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

Fight to reduce and eliminate as many taxes as possible. Allowing the people to keep more of their money.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Fix and properly maintain our State/County roads.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Stay open. Focus classroom time on the fundamentals of education.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Depends on today's definition of "equitable", as they word seems to evolve in meaning and understanding. This discussion, though worthy of having, can not be limited to the 150 words allowed on this survey.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Voter ID, scale back on mail-in & drop box voting. Any system of elections that does not require in-person voting with Identification verification (except with rare exceptions), will suffer security and accuracy issues, if at the very least in the perception of many voters.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

Goals are one thing, government mandated and deadlines are another. Private markets and technological advances are the only way to get there without major economic ramifications.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Either return it to taxpayers in proportion to their tax burden, or save it to help with the coming inflation and economic recession.