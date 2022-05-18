2022 Voter Guide: Andrew C. Pruski, candidate for Maryland House District 33A

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

School funding, roads, public safety, and infrastructure. We need to continue to invest in our community.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

We have provided grants and support funding to help those in need. We are currently working on this year's budget and we will continue to find ways to support our community.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Route 3 through Anne Arundel County is in desperate need of improvements to cut down on congestion. We can also lessen congestion in our community by making mass transit easier and more accessible for more people to get cars off the roads.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

We have no idea when another pandemic might happen so we need to have things in place right away. We need to hire more guidance counselors that can help our students' mental health, improve technology across our state to accommodate virtual learning, and we need to make sure teachers have the support in place they need to do their jobs.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Anne Arundel County and Maryland have made great strides in making sure our police interact appropriately with all of our residents. I was proud to help pass the first body camera program in Anne Arundel County. As an elected official I will always look at ways we can improve police/community relations

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Maryland's voting system is incredibly secure and accurate already. My focus as an elected official will be to make sure we continue to make voting easier and more accessible for all Marylanders.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

Our natural environment is crucial to our way of life. I support any and every thing we can do to lessen our carbon emissions. We need an all of the above approach with things like improving mass transit, making renewable energy more affordable for homes and businesses, increasing the usage of electric and hybrid vehicles, organic recycling, and emissions reduction.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Using funds to improve our infrastructure, expand high-speed internet access to more people, and provide relief to our neighbors who are still fighting to recover financially from the devastating impacts of COVID.