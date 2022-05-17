2022 Voter Guide: Jesse T. Pippy, candidate for Maryland House District 4

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The most pressing issue in my district is the rising costs of basic necessities. With inflation at a record 40-year high, my constituents are getting squeezed in the grocery store and at the gas pump. This is unacceptable.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I have introduced and supported legislation that returns billions in tax dollars back to Marylanders, including tax relief for seniors and tax relief at the gas pump. Furthermore, as a member of the General Assembly, I have generally opposed any and all legislation that would increase costs on Marylanders.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

We need to address overdevelopment and ease traffic congestion on our local roads. Additionally, widening Rt. 15 between I-70 and Monocacy Blvd. would alleviate long-term traffic congestion for Frederick County residents.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Schools should remain open and in-person. Our children missed a crucial year of in-person instruction and social interaction which has adversely impacted their academic and social development as well as their mental health. Additionally, in many cases, parents have also struggled with managing their children's academic needs while also balancing their own professional responsibilities.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

I believe the vast majority of police officers treat all citizens equitably.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Voter integrity is extremely important. We need to ensure that citizens are confident in the electoral process. I supported legislation that would prohibit a foreign country from meddling in our election systems as well as introduced legislation that would prohibit the automatic mailing of absentee ballots without a request to further prevent voter fraud.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

Most Marylanders agree that the environment is important. However, I don't believe the Government should be setting arbitrary goals or timelines that do nothing more than penalize small businesses. Maryland should be a leader in incentivizing businesses that wish to develop renewable energy sources and not penalizing those that merely rely on affordable energy sources.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Maryland's best use of Federal COVID relief money is returning it to the Maryland taxpayer.