2022 Voter Guide: Becca Niburg, candidate for Maryland House District 13

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The most common issue I hear while canvassing is education. Every family wants to make sure that their children have opportunity and that includes making sure that we are supporting student (and everyone else's) mental health, attracting diverse and quality teachers and other school professionals and retaining those school employees.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

With such an unprecedented budget surplus, we should be cutting tax levels or refunding money to constituents to allow them to insulate their budgets from rising costs.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

We need to make sure that public transportation is more accessible, currently we have bus stops with no shelter or dedicated space to wait. We need greater support for longer range transport to other areas such as Baltimore, Annapolis, and DC where many residents work.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Schools need to develop a comprehensive plan before a pandemic hits instead of scrambling to create one in the beginning days of such an emergency. The plan should include a multitude of ways to communicate with administrators, teachers, students, and parents alike so that no class time is lost. The plan should include options for online learning that adapts to changing situations and needs of students and also to recognize that not every student will be able to receive an education without in class instruction. For those students with IEPs and 504 plans, remote learning may not be an option and the schools must continue to meet their obligation under federal and state law to provide an education to these students. We also must support educators as they scramble to adapt which includes mental health support.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Unfortunately, no general answer can be given to this question as disparities continue to exist from one jurisdiction to another and from one officer to another. Until a general answer can be truthfully given that every officer treats every person with the same dignity and respect, we must continue to recognize that racism plays a part in the overall system and fabric of our society and provide additional safeguards to residents as well as training to officers.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Maryland's voting system has proven itself as secure and accurate as possible thus far but we must remain vigilant against security threats. By utilizing cyber security professionals, we can mitigate any potential vulnerabilities and close any potential holes before they can be exploited by bad actors. Direct voting should remain on closed systems, not connected to the internet so as to limit (if not eliminate) the chance of intrusion and mail in balloting should continue to be subjected to surveillance as the ballots are returned.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

We are already behind as a state when it comes to reducing emissions and increasing our use of renewable energies. The 2040 date is a good fallback date, but we should achieve those goals much closer to 2030. We need to increase the pilot programs to get diesel and gasoline powered vehicles off the road to make those opportunities available to every jurisdiction. We also need to make sure that industry and government moves towards green energy for their electricity needs instead of relying on fossil fuels. By further incentivizing solar fields and wind farms, we can further reduce the state's environmental footprint.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Improving infrastructure and completing maintenance long delayed on public buildings including schools. Infrastructure needs to include digital infrastructure including making sure that all residents including our rural ones have access to quality internet service.