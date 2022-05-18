2022 Voter Guide: Timothy M. Neubauer, candidate for Maryland House District 8

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The pressing issue in my district is, economics, education, and crime.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I would do is to fight for Lower Taxes and I would vote against any bills that raises our taxes. Also I would fight to get rid of the Inheritance Tax, Death Tax and Property Tax for all Senior Citizens over the age of 60.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Transportation in the district is fine, but the roads in our district needs to be fixed and needs to be addressed appropriately.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Well the next pandemic(hopefully not), I would do is to not close schools, as we saw it was a failure, also Mandates were ineffective.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

When I'm elected I'll fight for common sense Police Reform, because I believe that everyone should be treated equally under the law.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

I would do to make sure the voting system is secure and accurate is to fight for voter ID in the state of Maryland.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

We need to bring back nuclear power, because it was the most efficient way to produce the amount of energy to create electricity and also clean energy.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

During Covid, small business was forced to shut down. The Federal Covid Relief Money should be use to help small businesses that was damaged due to the shut down.