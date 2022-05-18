2022 Voter Guide: Ryan Nawrocki, candidate for Maryland House District 7A

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The most pressing issue in our district is public safety. If a family doesn't feel safe and secure in their home nothing else matters. In 2021, Baltimore County had a record number of homicides. This significant increase in violent crime was exacerbated by calls to defund the police department. It is simply not common sense to solve a public safety crisis by defunding the police department. In fact, it is time to talk about ways to provide more resources to public safety and police departments, not less.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

A study from the Competitive Enterprise Institute suggests that government regulations cost the average American family more than $15,000 each year. I will aggressively work to confront excessive government regulations that act as barriers to stronger private sector growth and job creation. I will also work vigorously to fight for lower taxes so that the hard-working families can keep more of their paycheck. While inflation hurts everyone, it particularly hurts so of our most vulnerable members of our society such as seniors or those struggling to make ends meet.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

The most pressing transportation issue in my district is the need for improved roads and highways. Many residents face significant congestion on highways such as I-695 or I-95 or at one of several failing intersections in the district. One way to address these issues is to ensure that more gas tax goes to road maintenance and improvements. In addition, it is critical that we restore local highway user revenue fees to go to local jurisdictions for road and highway maintenance. It is also to think about ways to provide commuting options as well to reduce congestion on roadways. This can be done by giving more Marylanders access to high frequency transit and better connections to jobs such as more frequent commuter bus options and improved access to services such as the MARC Train.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

COVID-19 made the use of more online tools a necessity. With this increased use of online resources schools should focus on using these tools to provide greater transparency and accessibility for parents. Parents have a fundamental right to be involved in their child's education. Increased transparency means that parents should have more access to curriculum and education materials, and they should have a larger say in how the curriculum is developed and administered. There should also be more resources allocated for homeschooling and virtual instruction. And with great options in the learning environment, parents should also have more access to school choice. This can mean many different things including more homeschooling assistance, access to charter schools or support for more virtual opportunities. A learning environment for more choices and competition can create advantages for students and parents in many different life situations.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

I think our police do an excellent job and have made significant progress in improving relationships with the community despite a lack of funding. We still need an increased focus on community outreach. Many in the community seem to feel a strong disconnect with law enforcement. Providing positive interactions with law enforcement such as through recreating the PAL centers would help in this process. Police Officers do not have access to needed resources and many positions regularly remain unfunded. With a violent crime increase in my county, fundamental concerns continue which need to be addressed. Having only one K-9-unit location in Dundalk is problematic for a county of this size. These systemic issues place a strain on a force that is already dealing with increased crime, particularly violent crime. A greater emphasis on resources would allow police departments to address increased crime while still interacting with underserved communities more effectively.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Free and fair elections are the root of our democracy. Several things can be done to ensure the security of the election systems. First, it is important to continue to have voting machines with voter-verifiable paper records. These systems need to undergo regular test to ensure that the software and firmware are secure. In addition, there needs to be vigorous post-election audits by qualified forensic professionals to assess the validity of the election. It is also important not to burden the election system with techniques they are not prepared to handle. The overwhelming amount of unsolicited mail-in ballots in the last election caused a significant strain on the system that officials seemed poorly prepared to handle. This likely led to a loss in confidence in the system. It is important to not subject the system to stresses such as these that cannot be adequately handled.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

Maryland has one of the strictest legal and regulatory frameworks for clean air and carbon emissions in the country. It is important for us to ensure that we can balance this framework with the needs of residents, particularly hard-working families that can not afford $60,000 plus electric vehicles or $4 plus a gallon gas. The best way to solve our energy crisis is to have a balanced energy portfolio. This means an all the above approach that seeks the right mix of renewable and non-renewable energy sources.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

With the cost-of-living skyrocketing, the best use of COVID relief money would be to return it to the taxpayers. Inflation is caused by continual overspending by the federal government. The way to stop this is for Washington to live within their means and give the hard-working taxpayers a break to help grow the economy. My children and grandchildren will not be able to afford the runaway debt that is walking our nation off a fiscal cliff.