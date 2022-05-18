2022 Voter Guide: Marguerite R. Morris, candidate for Maryland House District 33A

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

One of the most recent and pressing issues is that of upcoming statewide implementation of Police Accountability Boards as a result of HB670. Prior to the passing of HB670 a coalition of more than 70 organizations statewide pressed for police reform leading to the striking down of the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights. Maryland had one of strongest in the country. But HB670 wasn't strong enough, nor did it fully address the call for greater accountability and transparency with law enforcement. In 2022, a coalition of over 21 organizations was formed that campaigned by way of testifying at hearings, rallying, meetings with county officials, letter writing campaigns etc. All requesting the implementing of an independent Board, void of being unfairly influenced by law enforcement. Containing investigative powers, adequate staffing, the board's membership be inclusive key civil rights organizations, and public vetting of judges to serve on its trial boards.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

In 2021 inflation went to a 40 year high at 7% and according to the Peterson Institute of International Economics, we are in what is called "Pandemic inflation" and there were three factors. One the stimulus funding received, moved consumers to spend more than the previous year. Secondly, many consumers that did not return to work because of either fear and/or the boomerang effect of employers reopening, but childcare centers and/or schools are closed. Thirdly, "spending shifted from in-person services to goods, exceeding the production capacity of the goods sector." We know that inflation first effects those that are on fixed incomes. For instance the 2022 announced increase in social security was 5.9%, while in 2021 inflation increased 7%. I will support legislature that encourages job creation, and retention, while also supporting programs that teach financial literacy, which promotes and strengthens the constituents ability to manage their personal financial skills.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

The Odenton Town Center Master Plan that will address the ever growing parking needs at the Odenton MARC train station and the extension of local bus lines to include the addition/expanding of direct bus services to Annapolis. Commuters need parking, local residents need access to the Maryland Capital. Currently a drive by car takes twenty minutes, by bus, the Annapolis ride is more than three hours. I would support/introduce legislature that offers greater access for persons locally for employment, school and access to health care in Maryland's Capital, while supporting the Counties Master Transportation Plans and further supports Odenton Town Center master Plan

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

First listen more to students, families and teachers. Respond with what best fits that particular community. Then have more opportunities that engage students in the actual decision making processes. Some students were troubled and in limbo about what their educational outcomes were going to be. Develop a Task Force to evaluate the need for more on the ground, in the neighborhood foot soldiers, ensuring that students in marginalized communities, not only have access to online learning tools but that they are utilizing the tools. In addition, flagging students where there is a drastic drop in testing scores and/or their educational performance. This is especially important in homes where there might be disengaged caregivers, when it comes to the child's learning process. Perhaps offering those caregivers more incentives/programs that engage the whole family in the learning process. For teachers make incentive bonus' for their increased responsibilities immediately available.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Amina Khanstaff wrote "Scientists who analyzed the body-camera footage from more than 100 police officers.. found.. officers spoke to Black men in a less respectful and less friendly tone than.. to white men" I know first hand about the inequity in the handling of cases involving Black persons. I lost my daughter in 2012. Her body is found, officers googled the manner of death at the death scene. It returned a form of suicide. Case ruled a suicide, closed in 48 hours. Essentially throwing away the little colored girl, who was a victim of marital fraud and worth $100,000 dead. In 2021, nine years later, a judge issued a 58-page opinion ordering the removal of the suicide ruling. The Medical Examiner and police erred in their initial ruling. Fortunately unequitable treatment is not the case with all officers but that does not make it non-problematic with the ones that do.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Much to the contrary of recent challenges I believe our voting system is secure and accurate. I have observed cameras at drop off spots, poll watchers and trained judges. Maryland has in place a good checks and balances system to prevent voter fraud. We still have early voting and people can register to vote at voting sites on election day (with proper ID). All votes are counted, whether mail in or provisional.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

The Maryland Department of the Environment website shows that in 2021 they released a comprehensive plan that laid out the course the state should take "to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change, while also growing jobs and the economy for Marylanders.." It was further described as a "Bold New Plan to Achieve Climate Goals." According to Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles the plan and goal of 2030 is achievable. Based on the current information provided I agree with this timeline, but am open to hearing other strategic thoughts.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money is with grants and contributions that help impacted families and small businesses continue to recover. With educational resources that provide additional tutoring programs for both elementary, through high school with summer and or evening transportation, as needed. More programs to aide youth and families in recovering from the long term, mental, and physical effects, as well as the uptick in domestic violence and drug addiction increases. Continuing the efforts as residual impact still exist and will be with us for some time. Examine the needs of individuals, per their debt to income ratio.