2022 Voter Guide: Gillian A. Miller, candidate for Maryland House District 34B

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The most pressing issue in my district currently is lack of accessible transportation. The dynamics of our community has changed, though we have built multiple senior living and ADA accessible communities, our transportation has not kept up to speed with the increased demand. We also have a lack of available low cost activities for our adolescence which I believe is driving the increased crime rates in our community.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I would like to see minimum wage increases Initiatives to hire and retain Educators Tax cuts for those who are working towards clean air initiatives. A better public transportation system so that constituents have an option of obtaining higher paying jobs outside of their community

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

The top transportation priority is lack of availability for those who work second and third shift. People who work these shifts are able to get to work but not able to get home which causes inconsistency of employment.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

The pandemic is new to us all. The school system will inevitably be better prepared for virtual learning going forward. Teachers need more time and better training on the systems they will be using and not just to be tossed in to a system Noone is fully versed on. Meals from schools were an amazing part of the pandemic for families who struggle financially.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Any field of employment has good and bad employees. I have had both interactions as a colored woman. I do not judge based on a person's profession, however, we have seen the difference in reactions based on biased of skin pigmentation in the law enforcement field. Training is required but outside of employment we need a culture shift of acceptance to obtain fair treatment in general.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

I believe we have a substantial amount of safety guards in place. I think that we should have continued voter registration drives in places with lack of access to voting polls and set up transportation for free on voting days.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

To reduce carbon emissions we need to have a better public transportation system or tax break for those who are able to carpool and obtain ways to utilize more renewable energy.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

To assist with rental and mortgage assistance. Many people were unable to retain jobs but keep their families afloat due to the forgiveness allotted. Also the increase in EBT pandemic benefits fed many hungry families.