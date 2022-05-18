2022 Voter Guide: Valerie McDonough, candidate for Maryland House District 6

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Crime, Education, School Safety, Taxes, access to jobs,

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

Inflation is primarily a Federal problem and economic challenge. I represent working families and small business owners and seniors who are the victims of this national disaster.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Primarily acess to reliable local transporation option especially. A local shuttle service would be a novel idea.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Schools need to provide more access to the system for parents and additional communication opportunities.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

In Baltimore County our police officers are held in high respect and have a generaly principled reputation.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Marylands voting system is subject to question and concerned because the democrat political machine holds an overwhelming partisian view point which was demonstrated by the recent redistricting fiasto which had to be corrected by the courts.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

The major environmental problem in my district is Back River wastement treatment plant which has been mismanaged by the Baltimore City Government and polluted our rivers and part of the bay.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Covid relief money was abused and not properly managed by Federal, State and Local Government which resulted in fraud and abuse of taxpayer funds.