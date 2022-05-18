2022 Voter Guide: Eric Luedtke, candidate for Maryland House District 14

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Opportunity is the most pressing issues for my constituents. Ensuring that every family has an equal opportunity to get ahead, that every child has an equal opportunity to learn, that all of us have an equal opportunity to have our voices heard on election day. I work and will work to make sure equal opportunity is a reality and not just a slogan.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I joined with my colleagues this past session in passing the Family Budget Boosters tax package which eliminated sales tax on basic items families need, including diapers and other baby products, toothbrushes and toothpaste, and items used in diabetes care. These tax cuts were focused on helping offset the cost of inflation. Next year, we should make permanent the earned income tax credit increases we enacted during the pandemic to help families make ends meet. And continued investments in our port and in Maryland-based manufacturing will help to reduce inflation as well.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

My district has many transportation challenges, but the one I am most focused on right now is the need to significantly expand opportunities to bike and walk safely. In too many parts of my district, there are no safe routes for kids to go to school, for families to go to the store, or for employees to go to work. We've neglected our network of sidewalks and bike paths for far too long, and my highest transportation priority in my own district is to fix that.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

We learned many lessons from the pandemic. We certainly will be more prepared to provide online instruction should it ever be necessary again. We know more about the kinds of training and support that teachers need. But I think the biggest single lesson we learned is the desperate need to provide more mental health supports for students, not only during a pandemic but in more normal times as well. We should ensure that every kid has access to the support they need by increasing investments in school counselors, psychiatrists, and social workers.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

I believe Maryland is making progress towards rebuilding trust between law enforcement and communities of color across the state. Our recent police reforms and, in particular, our work to improve training of police officers and encourage them to engage in community policing, and paying dividends. We still have work to do, however, and should continue to implement those reforms, adapt them as necessary, and to continue to invest in hiring and retaining the best law enforcement officers we can find.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Thanks to the hard work of election officials in every Maryland county, our voting system is already among the most secure, accurate, and trustworthy in the world. Amidst unprecedented attacks on election officials by those who would seek to overturn elections that they've lost, we must support the work of those election officials. Doing so requires us to continue to adequately fund elections. But it also requires elected officials to speak out against the wave of right wing threats to election workers, and to call out those officials who are willing to undermine democracy and our Constitution in order to seek more power for themselves.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

Maryland must set herself on a path towards zero carbon emissions as soon as is logistically and scientifically possible. We have already been making significant progress in transitioning our electrical production towards cleaner energy, but our next steps must be to transition the state's vehicle fleets towards electric vehicles and to electrify our buildings. Both efforts can be jump-started by job-creating state investments like the installation of a statewide network of electric vehicle charging stations and incentives to transition building heating and cooling off of fossil fuels. An ambitious plan to address climate change will not only help the Bay and our environment, it will create jobs and a more resilient economy.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

The vast majority of COVID relief money allocated to the state has already been spent. I think we did a reasonable job focusing that money on helping those who most needed support through the pandemic, including working and middle class families and small businesses. Future federal dollars should be focused on those same groups of Marylanders.