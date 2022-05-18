2022 Voter Guide: Robbyn Lewis, candidate for Maryland House District 46

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Public health is the most pressing issue facing the 46th district, as well as our City and State. Public health is the foundation of all other civic goods, including education, housing, transportation, the environment and public safety. For this reason, my policymaking is grounded in public health approaches, e.g., universal pre-kindergarten; strengthened protections against lead poisoning for poor children; expansion of Medicaid pre-natal care to all pregnant women in Maryland regardless of immigration status; keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals through red-flag law and banning ghost guns; expanding access to drug treatment and mental/behavioral health services; and more. Healthy people are the bedrock of a productive, safe and sustainable society and economy. That's why this is my focus.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

Maryland workers, seniors, and small businesses currently face high inflation. With my colleagues in the General Assembly, I helped secure solutions that will provide relief. In the 2022 session, we enacted laws to deliver nearly $2 billion in economic support for Maryland's families, retirees, and small businesses. As a result, 80% of retirees will receive substantial relief or pay no income tax at all; lower income families will no longer pay sales tax on necessities like baby bottles, diapers, car seats, and critical health products; and small businesses will receive a tax credit for hiring and retaining workers from communities that face significant barriers to employment.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

I am the only member of the Maryland General Assembly that chooses not to own a car. As a car-free resident of Baltimore city, I understand the daily challenges faced by approximately 30% of our residents. In my view, the top transportation priority is to improve public transit. This is a matter of racial equity, social justice, environmental sustainability and economic development. To improve public transit we must: 1) increase the frequency and reliability of bus service; 2) construct a modern rail network that includes an east-west light rail, expanded and more frequent MARC/passenger rail, Baltimore Greenways Trail and other pedestrian enhancements, removal of the highway to nowhere replaced with human-centered development desired by affected residents, and complete the city's existing Bike Master Plan. All transit investment should be made in an equitable manner, meaning that areas of greatest need get the most investment.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

City School officials have performed admirably during a once-in-a-generation pandemic that changed our lives completely. As a member of the Maryland General Assembly, I have helped to pass education policy and funding reform that will transform public education in our city and state. This includes the construction of seven state-of-the-art new school buildings/renovations in the 46th district under the Build to Learn Act. I helped pass policy reforms in the Blueprint for Maryland's Future that increases teacher compensation, strengthens career and technical training and mental health/language/learning supports for our kids who deserve extra help. I also helped pass legislation to close the digital divide, which undermined public education for our most vulnerable kids during lockdown. Finally, I'm committed to the "community schools" model, in which each school offers robust, easily accessible benefits to the surrounding neighborhood. This must include a school-based health clinic, daily recreation programming and other wrap-around services.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Racial disparities in treatment and outcomes persist in the American criminal justice system. This is well established fact. Police officers are human, and therefore represent a range of beliefs and behaviors. Many strive to serve with honor and conduct themselves respectfully towards people of color. Others do not. This is an indelible reality of our nation's past and present. For this reason, I have helped to pass police reform legislation designed to reduce racial disparities in law enforcement, and strengthen constitutional policing.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

I have helped to pass legislation that protects and expands the right to vote, as well as help ensure the accuracy and security of our voting systems.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

To combat climate change and make our communities more resilient, we need to enact bold, yet practical, goals for reducing our carbon emission and increasing our use of alternative fuels. I believe we struck a good balance in the Climate Solutions Now Act, which passed the General Assembly this year. This law will help Maryland reach net neutral emissions by 2045 by electrifying our state vehicle fleet, incentivizing the construction of net-zero schools, leveraging private funding for green energy investments, and curbing emissions from large buildings. These goals must be met in tandem with other climate change measures, such as decreasing our dependency on single family cars, planting more trees and expanding our tree canopy, and encouraging families and businesses to utilize alternative energy sources.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

During times of great uncertainty and adversity, we have an opportunity to create long-lasting change for generations to come. With significant federal funding coming from ARPA and other COVID relief measures, Maryland has an opportunity to invest in vulnerable populations who were hit the hardest during the pandemic, while also setting all Marylanders up for success in the future. Policies like increased healthcare access, expanded Earned Income Tax Credits and Work Opportunity Credits, historic investments in colleges and universities, and a robust childcare and paid family leave system can all help working families climb the ladder to the middle class.