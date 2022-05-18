2022 Voter Guide: Marc Korman, candidate for Maryland House District 16

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Emerging from the pandemic in a manner that ensures physical health, mental health, economic health, and environmental health.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

We have, and must, continue to target assistance to those most in need of it with making certain necessary goods tax free, easier access to programs like food assistance and Medicaid, and financial assistance where necessary. We cannot control inflation on our own but we can help mitigate its negative impacts.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

We must re-commit our state to a multi-modal transportation network that does not believe building roads will alleviate all traffic. Investing in mass transit is a major issue in my district, including incentivizing its use.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Be prepared. Some schools still do not have plans to communicate with families, switch to short or long term virtual, and give out necessary items like devices. Not being prepared for the next inevitable challenge is inexcusable.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Many police officers treat people of color fairly and equitably. The challenge is those who do not and the inherent power dynamic between an officer and a Marylander when those misdeeds occur. The police reform efforts of 2021 are a great first step to try and alter this dynamic and weed out those officers who do not treat people fairly and equitably.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate but the biggest role the General Assembly can play to keep it that way is tireless oversight. For example, the Board of Elections is working on a new ebook procurement and they need to know they are being watched and will be held accountable.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

The Climate Solutions Act contains the right goal to reduce carbon emissions (net-zero by 2045). The current 50% renewable by 2030 goal is good but we need to plan for beyond that and better define what we mean by renewable.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Most of those funds have been spent but we should continue to target to those most adversely impacted by the pandemic.