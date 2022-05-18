2022 Voter Guide: Paul V. Konka, candidate for Maryland House District 42A

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The changing landscape from a generally rural area to one of limited, but still increasing urbanization, with the problems that brings about, such as crowded schools, increased traffic, and crime.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

Inflation is a national problem, largely determined by national monetary and fiscal policy. Monetary policy is determined by the money supply and interest rates, which are under the purview of the Federal Reserve. Fiscal policy (budget surpluses or deficits) is determined by the Congress and to a lesser extent by the President when he signs the budget that the Congress has enacted. Maryland's inflation rate will be very similar to the national rate, but some help can be provided such as a tax holiday and other financial help, for which the General Assembly can pass laws to assist.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

District 42A is fortunate to have good roads in general, but proper maintenance of the roads and bridges can be improved upon with adequate financing. Additional bus routes can be added for those without cars (which will have the beneficial effect of reducing carbon emissions). A significant increase in the number of bike lanes should be built to allow those who wish to bike to do so safely (also reducing carbon emissions).

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Based on performance, safety, class size, funding, and instructor credentials, Maryland ranks in the top ten states with the best public schools. To maintain and even improve that ranking, the Blueprint for Maryland's Future calls for billions of dollars over the next 13 years for new investment in Maryland schools. Some of the money should be spent to eliminate the digital divide that was revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic so that the need for reliable, affordable access for all students and educators is addressed. We should not create permanent virtual schools as they do not best serve the learning needs of students. As long as we have healthy and safe learning environments, in-person instruction is ideal. When a virtual learning modality is required because of a pandemic, then teachers and instructional staff must be provided with the training and resources to ensure that they can operate effectively in that environment.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

I am a strong supporter of the police and believe that they provide essential services to maintain law and order. At the same time, it is critical that all people are treated fairly and therefore in accordance with the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021 — Police Discipline and Law Enforcement Programs and Procedures — Baltimore County will soon establish a Police Accountability Board (PAB), which will improve law enforcement and public safety in Baltimore County for people of any race, creed, or color. The PAB will issue an annual report that identifies any trends in the disciplinary process of Baltimore County police officers and recommend any policy changes necessary to improve police accountability. If any changes are needed to the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021, I would propose appropriate amendments in the General Assembly.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Maryland SBE website: "The system that will process and count ballots in the 2022 Primary and General Elections - the State's paper-based voting system - is the same system that processed and counted ballots in the 2016, 2018, and 2020 elections. We have confirmed with post-election audits that the voting system counted ballots correctly and reported results accurately. After the 2016 General Election and every election since then, an independent software audit program retabulated all of the ballot images from each election and confirmed the accuracy of the election results for these elections. The results of the 2020 General Election were also confirmed by a manual audit of voted ballots. For the manual audit, election officials hand tally voted paper ballots and compare the hand tally against the voting system's results for the same ballots. This voting system has accurately counted over 10.3 million ballots since the 2016 Primary Election."

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

The Maryland General Assembly passed the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022, which established the ambitious goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Maryland by 60% by 2031 and to become carbon neutral by 2045. While these are ambitious goals, climate change dictates that we take such action. Maryland will lead the nation in addressing climate change in both a responsible and equitable manner that is also achievable. School buses will start to switch from polluting diesel buses to electric buses. Community solar projects will lessen the pressure on our open space and agricultural lands. It will be good for business as renewable energy sources will be developed. Good for business, good for our communities, and good for the environment — what's not to like?!

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

As required by federal laws (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, & Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act (PPPHCEA), and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act, the money must be used in accordance with the terms and conditions of the programs. For example, for the $178 billion of the Provider Relief Fund, eligible hospitals and other healthcare providers may use funds to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus (COVID-19), and for related expenses or lost revenues attributable to coronavirus. Funding cannot be used where another source has reimbursed or is obligated to reimburse those expenses or losses. Uninsured or underinsured individuals may receive COVID-19 testing, treatment, or vaccine administration from either the Uninsured Program or the COVID-19 Coverage Assistance Fund. My expertise was as a Special Assistant with the Provider Relief Bureau at the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).