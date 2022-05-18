2022 Voter Guide: Trent Kittleman, candidate for Maryland House District 9A

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Oppressive retiree taxes that put Maryland at the bottom of 'states to retire to' list. I have lost hundreds of constituents who have moved out of Maryland precisely because of these taxes. Unfortunately, the "relief" provided in the bill we passed this year was more show than substance. It applies only to couples earning $150,000 or less and Individuals earning $100,000 or less. If you earn any more than these caps, you get nothing! Moreover the amount of relief is a maximum of $1,750 tax credit for couples and $1,000 for individuals.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

The only true answer to this question is, encourage everyone to vote for more Republicans. Inflation is created by the federal government printing money without a concomitant growth in goods, and this Administration spends and prints money with abandon. Fortunately, states cannot print money, but can harm the economy by over-borrowing against the future. This year was somewhat problematic because Maryland was flush with cash from the Federal Government. The right thing to do with this one-time windfall is to return a majority of it to the people, pay down State debt, replenish the Rainy-Day Fund, or spend for one-time critical capital projects. While the legislature did exercise some caution, we failed in providing true tax relief to our citizens -- particularly to our retirees. The "tax relief" bills that passed offered more lip service than tax relief.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

There is always a need to provide transportation to seniors and to those who are disabled, in a cost-conscious manner. But the most serious transportation problem we have is statewide. The politics of Roads (Republicans) versus Transit (Democrats). This divide is enormous and has lost any ability to consider data-based decision-making. Having served on the Montgomery County Transportation Policy Task Force II, and as Deputy Secretary of Transportation and CEO of the Maryland Transportation Authority under Governor Ehrlich, I know what works, and what doesn't. There is a place for both in our transportation system, but until we no longer embrace the belief that Purple Lines and Red Lines will have any effect on road congestion, we will not be able to agree any unifying transportation plan.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

There is one critical change Maryland must make to eliminate or reduce the problems we encountered during the pandemic, significantly improve education overall, and provide educational equity for lower income families. We must embrace school choice in its many forms. First, rewrite our Charter School Law to encourage instead of discourage the good Charter School networks from coming to Maryland; increase funding for our education voucher program, BOOST, from $10 million to $100 million; pass legislation to provide for Education Savings Accounts; etc. In other words, empower parents with the ability to choose the proper forum for their child's education — regardless of their ability to pay

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

I don't know because (1) I am not a person of color, and (2) the passion this issue stirs comes frequently from one or two incidents that are completely indefensible, but that rob us of our ability to calmly consider the broader data that might provide information to help reduce such incidents. I might note that this question implies the answer, and is indicative of our constant focus on looking for problems rather than finding solutions.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

First, reduce the rhetoric. Somehow efforts to greatly expand the options for voting has been turned into a battle against "voter suppression" — which is nuts. I challenge anyone to make the case that they are prohibited from voting because there aren't enough voting options. We have election day voting; early voting for eight days including a weekend, 7am to 8pm; absentee ballot voting (which has been available for years); mail-in ballot voting for everyone; and big voter "drop boxes" in case you can't find a mailbox. Second, NEVER send mail-in ballots to "every registered voter" — only to someone who requests one. Third, ask in-person voters for identification. It is presumptively discriminatory to assert that any class of people is not competent to vote through one of these options. The issue of ballot collection and counting is more complex, but should be transparent with "vote watchers" allowed and encouraged to participate

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

Stop setting unfeasible goals such as raising the rate of reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from 40% to 60% by 3031, as SB-528 did this session. The Mid-Atlantic Pipe Trades Unions-- people who know something about what can and can't be done-- testified, "Currently, the infrastructure doesn't exist for renewable energy to replace fossil fuels without nuclear added as renewable. . . . before you end fossil fuels and stop installing its infrastructure in new construction and remodels, build more of this renewable infrastructure; otherwise, you put grid stability in danger." The Bethesda Chamber noted "we are concerned about the impact of this bill on things like access to affordable housing, our ability to compete with neighboring jurisdictions and our state's energy infrastructure." Anyone who truly believes in the need to reduce carbon emissions, especially by 2030, must consider supporting nuclear power; that is likely our only answer.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Maryland has been doing a relatively good job of supporting the people and businesses that have been most seriously hurt by the pandemic shut-downs, including businesses such as child-care providers who were hit hard. We should continue to help get people and businesses back on their feet. To the extent that there is money not immediately spent for that purpose, we should return it to the Rainy-Day Fund, reduce taxes and fees, or limit it to one-time expenditures, such as infrastructure.