2022 Voter Guide: Anne R. Kaiser, candidate for Maryland House District 14

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

When I speak with voters, they are deeply concerned about two things: 1) the rising cost of living, from a tank of gas to higher education and everything in between; and 2) the high level of acrimony in our politics today, which can translate to them as government dysfunction. Most people want simple things out of life: good, safe neighborhoods, great teachers at their schools and an opportunity to hang out with their families and communities on the weekend. They want to drive on roads without potholes and take public transit to the ballgame. They most assuredly don't want to be stuck in traffic. These are common concerns that I hear from people, regardless of their political affiliation.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

Because of the legislature's action, in just a few months, families will not pay tax on household necessities like diapers, car seats, baby bottles, diabetic care items and thermometers. I also voted to temporarily suspend the state gas tax. I supported bills to expand tax credits to employers who hire workers who historically have trouble finding work. I voted for significant tax cuts for Maryland's seniors and retirees. If reelected, I will continue to support bills that make our tax system more fair and efficient and I'll continue to work to pass sensible policies that support working families. Also, I have helped significantly reduce the instances of when low-income families lose their homes to tax sales. There's not enough space here, but if anyone wants to talk about this horribly predatory practice, give me a call!

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Reducing the time it takes people to commute to work by providing better roads and more public transit options. Traffic reduces the quality of our lives and puts horrible greenhouse gasses into the air. Major thoroughfares, such as Route 29 in the East County and Georgia Avenue going through Olney and Brookeville, are prone to traffic jams, especially during rush hour. This year, your Montgomery County legislators brought home $120 million for transportation projects in our county, including $63 million for the county's bus rapid transit plan and $8 million to purchase more zero-emission buses. Some of this funding will be allocated to the bus lines on Route 29.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

None of us want a pandemic to send our students home on lockdown. That was terrible for almost everyone. We need to learn the hard lessons from COVID and be more nimble in the future. Further, we must address and reduce the digital divide and work to increase and equalize public educational funding throughout the state, regardless of the school's zip code. For students and families: we need to make schools safe, call out bullying in all of its forms and ensure a creative and dynamic curriculum at all grade levels. For teachers: we should pay them more, stop moving the proverbial goalposts for them and incentivize college students to pursue careers in teaching. Maryland faces an alarming teacher shortage in the very near future.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Based on the national data and the terrible deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and several others, the simple answer is: not equitably enough. However, I believe that the vast majority of police officers serve their community with pride and carry out their immeasurable responsibilities with professionalism and integrity. But as with any profession, there are the proverbial bad apples. That's why I was pleased to vote in favor of significant police reform legislation in 2021 that increases public accountability and involvement in the ways our communities are policed. No one wants to defund police and no one wants police officers to be unnecessarily aggressive. Many peoples' lived experiences impact their views on this very important and complex public policy issue. A thoughtful, balanced and measured approach is best.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Let's be clear: Maryland's voting system IS secure and accurate. Furthermore, all 50 Secretaries of State (from both parties) certified the 2020 election was counted correctly and accurately. Kudos to our 24 Boards of Elections for maintaining a secure election, while also expanding voting opportunities during the pandemic. Still, we can take greater steps to improve our elections in Maryland. I have been a leader in enhancing access to the ballot while also working to enhance the security and accuracy of our voting systems. As I always say in community meetings, there is nothing more vital to our democracy than free and fair elections AND that the public trusts that elections are free and fair.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

Environmental advocates have declared that this year's legislative session was one of the best ever for environmental protection. The Climate Solutions Now Act is a landmark piece of legislation that establishes the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045. This target balances the competing priorities of urgency and feasibility. The legislation also creates a "green bank" to invest in emissions cutting projects in low-income communities, which bear the burden of climate change. Furthermore, the legislation sets up a program to train young people in climate jobs, a smart investment in the leaders of tomorrow. We must continue to make investments in hydroelectric, wind and solar power. I have a strong record of supporting pro environmental legislation, and have already received endorsements from the Sierra Club and League of Conservation Voters.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Brick-and-mortar projects that require one-time significant investments, not establishing new programs or new avenues to spend. As a result of the pandemic, every state received record funding from the federal government. Instead of creating new programs with these one-time funds, the legislature invested heavily in brick and mortar projects that benefit the entire community, including over $45 million in District 14. These funds not only fix our schools and roads, but invest in our important community non-profits, while at the same time providing good paying construction jobs. As we continue to cope with the effects of the pandemic, these funds should also be spent on unemployment benefits and other resources to support Maryland's working families. These federal funds also provided us with extra funds to be able to create some tax savings for seniors and for working families.