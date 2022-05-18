2022 Voter Guide: Steve Johnson, candidate for Maryland House District 34A

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Public transportation, rising costs, RX costs, health disparities.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

In session 2022, I sponsored several bills to eliminate taxes: Gas tax holiday and the exemption of state taxes on oral hygiene products. While these may not be big savings, every little bit helps. I also direct constituents to grants and other State help. We have dealt with many unemployment issues and ez pass debacles.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

More access to public transportation by increasing access and improving systems in place

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Schools need a plan in place before the next pandemic using lessons learned from this one.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Almost every police office goes to work and tries to do a good job serving the public. However, like every profession, there are a few that should have never been officers. Any additional training we can afford our officers will be beneficial in serving all people.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Making sure we have laws in place that close any loopholes that are found and guaranteeing everyone has the right and the access to vote.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

The goals we passed in session 2022 are great goals: electric school bus pilot program, Climate Solutions Now (net zero emissions by 2045 and the reduction of greenhouse gases by 60% before 2031)

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Different jurisdictions have different needs. They must be able to use the funds in the areas hit the hardest