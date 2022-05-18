2022 Voter Guide: George Johnson, candidate for Maryland House District 45

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Crime is the most pressing issue in district 45. Citizens deserve the right to a high quality of life as they experience public safety and their individual and collective pursuit of happiness.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I would like to help constituents deal with inflation with both short-term and long-term goals. The short-term goals would be to court businesses and other employers to come to Baltimore and expressly district 45 to hire its citizens. Second, search for waste spending in our jurisdiction. Last, eradicate unnecessary expenses and taxes that citizens are burdened with. Long-term goals would be to improve the education and the efficiency of educating students in the Baltimore City Public School System as it relates to financial and behavioral management.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

The top transportation priority in district 45 is obstructive placement of bike lanes and the obstructive use of passenger lanes with poles and other impeding devices. I would address this by having talks with community associations in the district, then taking the concerns to the city council members of the district.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

They should stay in school, but have a hybrid education plan. Students will learn in school using their laptops with plexiglass dividers in the classroom with a teacher. That way students will be with a teacher instead of being home, yet they will have the safeguards of the plexiglass and masks. Moreover, students will be able to ask questions and have the assistance of an instructor as well as being in a structured environment where they can be safe and be guaranteed a breakfast, lunch (and dinner if that applies).

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Police officers have to be careful to treat all citizens justly. All people must receive fair treatment by those in positions of authority. Moreover, respect must be reciprocated on both sides. Lastly, we must also be careful not to generalize all officers because of the poor decisions of the few.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

There should be sheriffs and or police officers inside of all polling places to ensure prudent practices. There should also be a staff that ensures that mail in ballots are valid, under the supervision of an authority and a recording device that can be reviewed to ensure integrity.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

We have a good emissions process for automobiles. I think that we should focus on coverting trash and debris into energy. Also, as Baltimore is a port city we should consider cultivating water driven power.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Maryland's best use of federal covid relief money is to use it to improve hospital facilities, first. Second, it should be used in the area of public safety. Hiring police officers in jurisdictions that are deficient with incentives would be an excellent use of those funds.