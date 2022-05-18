2022 Voter Guide: Ron James, candidate for Maryland House District 37B

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Always jobs, schools, new innovations that do not hurt our environment but keep our Eastern Shore way of living intact.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

Local farming can help tremendously with food prices. We need better rural transportation services to save gas. We have tremendous food sources on the eastern shore with all the water and farms.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Take advantage of all the federal programs for electric transportation, and electric charging stations. Get better bus routes to all the communities. Perhaps a rural "UBER" of some sort.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Make sure the students are actually doing the work. Classes should be available online 24 hours a day so everyone can schedule their work. (They have done this with online colleges for years)

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

On the Eastern Shore we tend to know everyone. If you know someone you tend to treat them better. Police in our District seem to be very fair.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Must have an I.D. to vote. Need one to cash a check, and voting is more important.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

Electric vehicles. Perhaps roof top solar, not solar "farms". Monitor emissions from the polluters and fine them till they meet standards which get stricter each year. Put "fine money" into more trees and forest areas.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Give bonuses to COVID workers who kept country going during crisis. Give money to people who resumed work after pandemic. Somehow get the State back to stability and a solid workforce with everyone working and paying taxes.