2022 Voter Guide: Carl Jackson, candidate for Maryland House District 8

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The most pressing issue in District 8 is the continued increase in the cost of living for families, especially for those on fixed incomes. Each year, we see the price of basic necessities, such as food, housing, and now gas, increase, meaning that many families are struggling to get ahead, or barely surviving.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

The best way to fight inflation is to put money back into the pockets of Maryland citizens so they can keep up with the cost of living. To do this, I will fight against tax increases that affect those living on fixed incomes, and push for additional sales tax relief on everyday household items. Additionally, I believe that we must do everything that we can to support small businesses. Unfortunately, the pandemic dealt yet another blow to small businesses and seeing them thrive again will help to offset some of the issues caused by inflation, as well as provide local jobs in our communities.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

The top transportation priority in District 8 is the Belair Road Corridor. Belair Road runs directly through the center of District 8 and, while it does provide a much-needed service, it also poses a great many problems from congestion to traffic safety. Infrastructure improvement along the corridor including lane widening, additional safety measures, and beautification work, just to name a few items, would do a great deal for the quality of life of residents and commuters. I have supported these kinds of improvements along Belair Road and am doing all that I can to see that these improvements become a reality, including the requesting of federal and state funds.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

We learned many lessons during the pandemic. One of them was that better communication from the school system to parents is a necessity. One of the main complaints that I hear from parents (during the pandemic and now), is that the schools do not communicate effectively with parents regarding problems, including larger scale issue such as bullying or fights, but also with smaller issues, such as bus delays or scheduling online work. Better communication would go a long way in helping the school community, parents, and teachers to more effectively address issues and minimize confusion.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

I don't think we can generalize police officers or their work. We do have some bad actors, but most officers do a very hard job under difficult circumstances. I believe most are trying their best to enforce the law and better their communities. However, to address those bad actors I was proud to support police accountability legislation that would not only ensure that misconduct is investigated and punished, but also provides additional training for officers moving forward. But as a state I believe we can do much more to help foster a better relationship, even mutual respect, between communities of color and police officers. One of the ways I tried to accomplish this was by submitting legislation to increase funding for Police Athletic League (PAL) programs, which allow both officers and underserved communities, especially kids, to interact in fun and positive environments.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

I think that constant vigilance is the hallmark of any secure democratic system. To that end, I have long supported audits of votes at the precinct level so that we have a way of selectively ensuring that vote tallies are what they should be. Thankfully voter fraud is nearly unheard of in Maryland, but continuing to put systems in place to continue that track record should be one of our top priorities.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

I supported a bill during this most recent legislative session, the Climate Solutions Act of 2022, that will drastically increase the carbon emissions requirements in the coming years and aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2045. I think that this timeline will give Maryland the opportunity to make reductions on a realistic schedule, while still acting aggressively to protect the environment.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

I think that a multi-faceted approach is best. Ideally, as the name suggests, the money should be used to provide relief to Marylanders in all aspects of their lives. The most direct way that I supported this effort was by voting in favor of the Relief Act of 2021, which provided tax relief for struggling families, small businesses, and helped those who had lost their jobs as a direct result of the pandemic. I believe that using the money to make sure that kids are not left behind academically because of the pandemic and addressing shortfalls in our healthcare system should also be top priorities.