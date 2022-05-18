2022 Voter Guide: Joseph D. “Joe” Hooe, candidate for Maryland House District 44A

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Poor leadership is the most pressing issue in district 44-A. Our current elected officials have been hard at work drafting and passing some of the most damaging legislation in Maryland history. While our incumbent politicians worked to repeal the law enforcement officers bill of rights, criminals have worked hard to steal our catalytic converters, rob our businesses and murder our family members and friends. We deserve safe streets, safer schools, affordable gas until green alternatives are available and the preservation of our constitutional rights.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

First, we must address usury. We need to place caps on the amount of interest that credit card companies can charge a cardholder for household and family item debt. Second, we need to promote small business ownership. The one truly effective way to combat inflation is to increase production and revenue, or in other words, increase the amount of money a family makes. Third, we need to lift burdensome regulations that drive up costs and deprive the public of affordable goods and services. Finally, we need to fairly compensate our state workers and teachers. And, We need to protect their pensions too!

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Traffic congestion is a top priority in Southwest Baltimore County. We need alternative transportation options and better planning of roadway projects. We need more traffic control devices and we need to eliminate the diversion of traffic into our communities. Detours introduce a wide variety of commercial and commuter vehicles into our area that cause unnecessary damage to our towns and threaten public safety. I will continue to fight against the development of commercial projects that create traffic congestion i.e. the expansion of convenience stores and gas stations. I will work to secure funding for community infrastructure improvements along the Washington Boulevard, I695, Hammonds Ferry and Frederick Road corridors. And, I will work to restrict non community based commercial traffic from entering our neighborhoods.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

We need to increase the availability of information and communication technology (ICT) for times when students cannot assembly, improve home schooling techniques and increase availability to health screening. Additionally, we need to develop social interaction protocols for healthy students that can be implemented during times of crisis, so that our students do not feel isolated.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

I believe that an overwhelming majority of police officers treat all people fairly, equitably and with respect. I also believe that it is the duty of every American, lawful resident and visitor of our country to live and act peacefully: We all have a duty to be respectful of our fellow man. And, no one should be mistreated because of skin color.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Voting (including early voting) should take place at a designated polling place for each precinct. All voting machines should have secondary backup storage and any machine that is deemed inoperable should be repaired on site. All registered voters should be issued a voter id card that is inserted into the voting machine thereby creating a record of the voter's use of the machine. Every voter deserves privacy and a fair election. No vote should be counted outside of the precinct where it was cast. I appreciate the hard work of our election officials, but we need to eliminate every opportunity for error in our elections.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

We should immediately begin the work of reducing carbon emissions in Maryland with strategic area goals in the short term and statewide goals aimed at implementation over the next decade. First, we need to create clean zoning construction standards so that certain real estate development projects are built to carbon neutral specifications at the very least. Second, we need to invest in technology i.e. bio energy generation plants. Third, as our landfills reach capacity in Baltimore County, we need to develop alternatives to burying our trash. And finally, we need to create community buy in, we can't achieve clean air or improve the environment without every Marylander's help. I have called for clean energy for more than 2 decades: We need more nuclear, wind and solar generation. It is disappointing that our elected officials have continuously failed to meet the clean air act standards since they were passed in 1976.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

This money should be used for preparation and prevention of future outbreaks. Our elected officials failed to provide adequate personal protection devices and equipment at the start of the Covid crisis: We deserve better. Let's focus Covid revenue on the prevention of disease. And, let's make sure that we are ready for the next outbreak: It could be much worse!