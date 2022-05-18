2022 Voter Guide: Regg J. Hatcher, Jr., candidate for Maryland House District 10

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The most pressing issues in the 10th District are: - Over the past few weeks, the 10th District has experienced multiple violent crimes. I will make it my goal as a State Delegate to propose bills that will help local governments, police agencies and communities to curb this dangerous trend. Additionally, collaborate with the police to develop relationships with our communities, while making sure the community is not over-policed and is treated fairly and equally. - Another pressing issue is that multiple areas in the 10th District are becoming food deserts. I will work with the Governor, State Commissioner, and the Baltimore County government to target food-based small businesses and attract them to the district.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I would look into using Maryland's 7.5-billion-dollar surplus to do the following: - Propose another gas tax holiday that would last at least 90 days. The current House of Delegates leadership did not approve the last gas tax amendment which is costing Maryland families hundreds of dollars a month. - Propose partnering with local farmers to help provide affordable meat and produce to the citizens of Maryland. - Propose a bill that would help Maryland families with the high cost of childcare. - Propose legislation that would help Maryland citizens lower their student loans. - Propose allocating grants and loans to small business who do not have access to capital and opportunities that will allow then to grow and succeed.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

I would propose that the Red Line project be reinstituted or another similar project that will support the districts transit needs. This light-rail line would help constituents in the 10th district to travel easily and safely to work, colleges and entertainment events, as well as curb some of the traffic issues in the Baltimore area.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

By using the Covid19 safety procedures established during the past few years, schools can safely stay open and still make reasonable accommodations for parents who are not comfortable having their children attend school during the next pandemic.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

I would like thank the police officers of Baltimore County for their service to the community but there is also room for improvement in treating people of all backgrounds especially people of color with the dignity and respect they deserve. To help achieve this goal, we should make sure the police department is fully vetting their officers and ensure they are doing thorough background checks to and avoid similar incidents which occurred in Baltimore City. I would also propose that all officers in Maryland acquire approved skills by making sure they are given intensive training to improve the officers policing standards. Additionally, revisit the officer training program to make sure officers are educated about interacting with people of color.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

As a Cyber Security engineer, I understand the importance of protecting our state and federal computer system assets from adversaries at home and aboard. To make sure Maryland is always current with its election security standards, I will advocate for an Election Cyber Security Task Force whose full focus would be: - Research new voting procedures and the related vulnerabilities - Ensure vendors meet federal and state security standards to host, maintain, and protect systems - Prepare for future cyber threats that could affect Maryland's Election process - Ensure voting systems are tested by a federally certified testing lab and approved by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

- I would advocate Maryland cut greenhouse gas emissions in half within the next 8 to 10 years. This can be achieved by updating Maryland's public transportation system and making it more accessible to the residents. - Work with vendors, such as Tesla and other corporate engineering companies to help Maryland move to other clean energy sources (windmills, solar panel farms, rechargeable batteries, etc.) for home and transportation needs. We can run Maryland using 100 percent clean energy within the next 10 years. - Convert most state vehicles to hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and purchase electric vehicles to have the state vehicle fleet run on clean energy. - Build more bike trails to connect residential communities, schools and employers.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

As stated in question 14, I would use the COVID relief money to: - Propose another gas tax holiday that would last at least 90 days. The current House of Delegates leadership did not approve the last gas tax amendment, which is costing Maryland families hundreds of dollars a month. - Propose partnering with local farmers to help provide affordable meat and produce to the citizens of Maryland. - Propose a bill that would help Maryland families with the high cost of childcare. - Propose legislation that would help Maryland citizens lower their student loans. - Propose opening up grants and loans to small business who do not have access to capital and opportunities that will allow then to grow and succeed. - Propose using some of this funding to support Maryland's Education Blueprint legislation