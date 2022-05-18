2022 Voter Guide: Kathy Gugulis, candidate for Maryland House District 14

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

There are three, inter-related issues — declining student academic performance, increasing crime especially among young people, and stagnant economic growth. Across Maryland, only one in six students is proficient in math, one in three in English and two out of five in science. Only three Fortune 500 companies remain in the county. We cannot grow our economy if — children can't get the education they need to prosper; businesses won't bring their jobs here; being soft on crime leads to more public safety problems, and high tax rates are forcing families and retirees to leave the county and State

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

The average household will spend $5,200 more this year than last on the same basket of consumption, according to Bloomberg. Maryland has one of the highest tax burdens in the nation. Rolling back the gas tax was a start, but let's repeal the indexing of the gas tax to coincide with the changing rate of inflation. The gas tax goes up when inflation rises, but never goes down. Return the $6 billion surplus to taxpayers instead of treating it like a slush fund. Ferret out fraud, waste, and abuse in government programs, such as the $25 million in tax dollars to educate students who aren't even in school. Support Federal and State policies that will allow more energy to be produced in the U.S. Taking tax money from residents who are struggling to meet living expenses to support special interests and divisive social policies is wrong.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Easing traffic on I-270 and I-495 and widening or building another Potomac River bridge are key priorities for the region, but so is keeping local roads and bridges maintained and safe. Adding toll lanes is not the solution. Ultimately, the solution is to build more roads and expand existing highways. During the pandemic, we saw traffic congestion ease. As it wanes, we're going to see these same concerns rise again. Incentivizing businesses to allow employees to continue working from home is one way to reduce traffic. Improving public transit would help. However, many people avoid the subway because of increasing crime, unhealthy air, delays, faulty mechanical conditions, high costs, and limited parking. Comprehensive planning and zoning that marries commercial/business development with nearby walkable housing communities could encourage employees to live near their workplaces and help keep cars off the road. But that also requires lowering barriers to new business investments.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

The extended lockdown of schools in Montgomery County went on for far too long. Private schools were open and operating with no dire outcomes, thanks to Governor Hogan's intervention. School system leaders should have had plans developed for a number of different public emergency scenarios. The ineffectual leadership at the county level was stunning. The lack of learning over two years of children not attending school will have negative consequences for at least a generation. Lack of proficiency in math, science, reading comprehensive and English language arts will be hard to overcome as young people progress through their academic and working careers. There is mounting evidence that extended lockdowns did not have more favorable outcomes as compared to other areas that opened back up more quickly. The answer is better and more effective leadership from elected government officials and more school choice — let the money follow the child.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

While every occupation or profession has a few bad actors, portraying all police officers negatively does nothing to build trust between law enforcement and the community. The question should be reframed as "how can crime be reduced to protect us, especially communities of color?" Attacking and defunding police has resulted in making Black and Hispanic communities more vulnerable to crime, not less. Car thefts, car jackings, murders, robberies and other serious and especially juvenile crime have increased dramatically in the past few years after local governments, including Montgomery County, began to "reimagine" and "defund" the police. Changes in laws that do not deter criminals or prevent law enforcement from adequately protecting residents only exacerbate the problem. Our communities should form alliances to help law enforcement officials to rout out the drug dealers, gangs, and other criminals who prey on our children and communities.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

As a former chief election judge, I know that poll workers do their best to ensure fair voting. Mail-in ballots, electronic scanning, and early voting have contributed to making it more difficult to ensure fair and honest elections. Let's start over by cleaning up voter rolls and moving to a paper ballot system with in-person voting using a voter ID. Voting should be done on the day prescribed by the U.S. Constitution. Ballots need to be numbered and hand-counted under live-streamed, archived HD video to prevent fake ballots and fake counts. Precincts should certify and report the vote count to precinct voters first, then to the county. Counties should tally precinct counts on video, then report the tally to voters and to the state. States should tally counties' tallies and report/certify the end balance to the voters. A paper ballot system is the only way to restore voter confidence.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

The General Assembly's goal to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 is unrealistic. While bill amendments removed the requirement that all new multi-family construction have only electric hearing/air conditioning, it is still concerning that all homes, businesses and industries may soon be left with no option other than electric power by renewable resources. The approach that natural gas should be eliminated or made prohibitively expensive is not in the best interest of Marylanders. Deforestation is a primary contributor to climate change. A more realistic approach and less expensive approach to mitigate green-house gases would be to increase urban forests and tree planting, which can significantly contribute to air pollution reduction, carbon sequestration, and lowered building energy use and consequent altered power plant emissions. Trees also can help mitigate runoff and flooding, reduce noise and enhance health and well-being. Nuclear energy production should also be encouraged.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Federal COVID relief money should be used to help struggling businesses recover from their increased costs and losses as a result of lockdowns as well as for helping to keep people employed so they can continue to pay their living expenses including rents and mortgages. Funds should also be spent to provide assistance to medical facilities that got hit with increased costs to treat COVID patients and for testing and vaccinations. Providing funds to help schools with implementing virtual learning is also reasonable. However, since the jobs economy is recovering, it is time to reduce government funding and incentivize people to go back to work. If funds are not needed for the intended purpose, they should be returned to the Federal government to help slow the rapid increase in the nation's deficit, which is contributing to debilitating inflation.