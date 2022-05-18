2022 Voter Guide: Cameron E. Green, Sr., candidate for Maryland House District 40

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Access, the 40th district is unique by geographical design, not all neighborhoods are alike however they all do share a lack of access to basic necessities such as healthy food options, job opportunities, or efficient transportation.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I would first ensure my constituents that the State would do everything in its power to assist families with this burden for example the gas tax holiday. I would work to build relationships with small businesses in the district to create buildings that include state services, homeless prevention services, financial literacy, and programs that assist families with understanding adjustment financially.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

The top priority would be infrastructure, we must create quality assurance measures that hold our agencies accountable. We must build stronger public transportation infrastructure so that they are more reliable and can transport residents from a to b. Our State must support our city with capital funds for expanding roads, fixing our sidewalks, repaving decaying streets, and smart lights. These few examples I believe will address the priority of making transportation more efficient, and investing in our infrastructure.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

In the immediate we must work to close the digital divide and the achievement gap simultaneously. We must audit our educational eco system to measure critical need early on and not in the middle of a pandemic. We must empower our families with access to resources and information which means meeting the needs of every day people with effective and efficient systems. Our schools and communities must be equipped with broadband so considering municipal wifi, as well as creating an infrastructure that can support year-long learning both virtually and in person at the highest quality.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

As a black man and a father of 2 black boys, I recognize that law enforcement and those that represent it have a very stressful job. In interactions with police, I believe both parties must have a posture of service and empathy in mind. If our officers respect all people the same we must offer up that same level of respect. There is an opportunity for all involved to grow, I have friends that are cops and are also black men and women and I know they are respectful and police in an equitable way, that must be a way for all including the community.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

I would support all measures that allow residents the greatest ease of voting. Supporting legislation that makes voting more accessible, and also policies that require institutions of education to teach voter awareness via k-12. I would also support more voting centers, that could stay open year-round as Voter Awareness.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

We must act now, and we must support what the science telling us. We must assist municipalities in creating more solar energy programs, more wind energy for southern counties, and over our transportation system to include electric transit.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Invest in long-term systems that are proven effective. Including but not limited, to community recreations, workforce development centers, regional support infrasturce to deliver state services at a much more efficient and reliable quality ex. Unemployment, Parks,