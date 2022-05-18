2022 Voter Guide: Robin Grammer, candidate for Maryland House District 6

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The most pressing issue on what time frame? Immediately, the most pressing issue in eastern Baltimore County is the failure of the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant. The Department of the Environment recently admitted the failures of the plant date back to 2019. Neither the city or the Department of the Environment ever disclosed the problems with the plant with any elected official in eastern Baltimore County. Even when the problems with midges became a massive public health issue in 2021, nobody advised us of the chronic failures. We have pressed the state to send Maryland Environmental Service into a supervisory role. If the legal challenge of the city holds and MES is forced out of oversight, our waterways are in jeopardy. Long term, the most pressing issue is crime. We are seeing escalating violent and gang related crime.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

Our federal representatives have shown no stop to how much pork they are willing to pass and now the Federal Reserve has shown they are willing to print dollars directly into the Treasury to pay for it. This is the cause of the inflation from which we suffer. If I could reign this in, I would do so. Short of that, what we can do is realize where we are and how we can protect the people we represent. What we should do at this time is reduce the cost of living burden on vulnerable communities - such as cutting taxes for retired Marylanders. I have pushed to eliminate the taxation of retirement in Maryland for several years. I was happy to see a credit for those over 65 passed this year but we must do more to reduce the tax burden in Maryland.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Economic studies in the areas of the district which lack development have shown a need to change traffic patterns and create walkable areas. The Eastern Blvd. corridor in Essex is a great example of this. I am working with the local workgroups that are organizing to achieve these changes.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

The problems with our school system are so numerable that we need to look well beyond the problems during the pandemic. We have entire school systems that are failing on every front. Most students in Baltimore County Public Schools can't read at a third grade reading level. We need a system of school choice so that power is put in the hands of parents so that no child is stuck in a failing school system.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

In Turner Station, the police are partners. I joined the community at a recent forum on crime at Mt. Olive Baptist Church to talk about crime trends and public safety in the community. The police received a good reception and I hear from residents of Turner Station (a predominately African American community) on positive police relations. We need to recognize that problems with police relations go beyond the actions of "the police" and are also the fault of elected officials. Baltimore City can't operate without a consent decree for every agency under its jurisdiction. THE STATE OF POLICE RELATIONS IN BALTIMORE CITY IS THE FAULT OF ITS ELECTED OFFICIALS. Arrest quotas are still legal in Maryland. City elected officials are pushing officers for results and blaming them for the consequences. If you want to fix police relations, pass my bill to end quotas.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Require voter identification, ban vote harvesting and enhance penalties for offenders, enhance the ability of state election officials to remove non-resident voters from the voter rolls and transition to universal paper ballots.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

The right goals in reducing the impacts of energy consumption on the environment are emissions, cost and viability. Clean and renewable energy is meaningless if the results are shortages, power outages and poverty for ratepayers. If the people of our country were faced with the energy prices currently experienced in Europe, there would be riots. I don't think anyone is prepared for the costs necessary to create a world the environmental, social and governance ideologues want to create. Our capacity to procure the resources necessary for that transition will be overwhelming at a time where countries like India and Africa will have a middle class boom and will compete for the same resources. If we want clean energy that will not impoverish our people, the math shows us we must embrace nuclear.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

If we actually want to give people relief, we will use the funding to reduce taxes.