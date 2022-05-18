2022 Voter Guide: Kerry A. Gillespie, candidate for Maryland House District 33C

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The answer to the most pressing issue in my district varies by the household and voter. Many families choose to live in District 33 C for our wonderful schools, and for them, bettering our education system while ensuring parental rights and choice are protected is vital. Others have concerns about the traffic and infrastructure in the district, which is a major issue especially in the summer as beach traffic is diverted through our community, causing long delays in even local travel. And finally, the increase of crime in Maryland is also a major concern. Recently, multiple children have been shot in Annapolis, including an 11 and a 15-year-old, and residents seek tougher action on crime to ensure safety in our community.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I am fiscally conservative, and as Delegate will strive to help those not only in my district but all Marylanders to keep more of their hard-earned dollars that currently are being collected in taxes. I believe the tax surplus that the state is currently holding should go back to the taxpayers. In addition, cutting wasteful spending, streamlining processes, and creating efficiency within the state government would help the state cut expenditures, once again putting more money into the pockets of citizens.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

The top transportation issue in District 33 C is the traffic from The Bay Bridge. Especially during the summer and times of accidents, when many traffic apps divert drivers off of the interstate and onto our community roads. The traffic causes many issues, including safety concerns from lack of ability for police, fire, or ambulances to respond to emergencies, long waits to travel relatively short distances, environmental issues from stagnant traffic, and more. This issue is a huge concern on the Broadneck Peninsula, and is not a quick or easy fix. However, I plan to stay on top of the issue as Delegate to help facilitate and streamline the process as much as possible, and to be the voice for my neighbors and their concerns during the process.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

School systems need to partner with parents and teachers, relying on their expertise and knowledge about our children when making education related decisions. Sadly, Maryland was the third to the last state to return to in-person learning in the nation. This has left our students lagging behind most other states in their education and standardized testing scores, while at the same time causing rates of mental health issues in children including anxiety, depression, self-harm, eating disorders, drug overdoses, and suicide to soar. We must keep school doors open to students, rely on parental choice to make health related decisions such as with masking and vaccines, and keep extracurricular activities including sports and arts-based activities functioning. Also, as the daughter of a former teacher, I know how valuable teacher insight is. School systems need to provide a voice for teachers at the table as well as parents.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

We are experiencing a mass exodus from our police forces around the country, especially in Maryland. According to the FBI director, there was a horrible 59% increase in the murders of police officers in the last year alone. I support Governor Hogan's "Re-Fund the Police Initiative", which increases not just funding for law enforcement, but also for increased crime control and victim protection services. I also support funding further training for our law enforcement officers, and additional resources including mental health treatment to help them better deal with the daily stressors of their jobs. In addition, I am in favor of enforcing the current laws on the books for all perpetrators, regardless of their race.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

It is vital to ensure we have secure and accurate elections, which are the cornerstone to our democracy. I believe voting should occur in person and with valid, government issued identification. In addition, transparency in the voting process is key to assure citizens that their vote is being counted. I would encourage representatives from all political ideologies to be involved in the voting process as election judges and in the counting of the votes. And, voter registration rolls need to be cleaned up to ensure that those who have moved out of Maryland or who have passed away are no longer listed as legal voters.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

Maryland has beautiful natural resources that we need to protect for future generations. But, I do not support unnecessary burdens being placed upon taxpayers and small businesses, like Governor Hogan exposed the "Rain Tax" as being. I support using renewable resources when it makes sense fiscally, and is both effective and efficient for taxpayers.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Over 99% of businesses in the country are small businesses, and they employ over 47% of US employees. The vast majority of small businesses in Maryland were deemed "non-essential" during Covid lockdowns. These cornerstones of our communities suffered tremendous losses while big box businesses thrived. Small business owners are still hurting, as they must pay more for goods due to inflation and struggle to find employees as business picks back up. We should provide not just loans to small businesses, but grants for existing businesses who worked hard during Covid to stay afloat. Also, providing Covid relief funds to assist and encourage new businesses to open in Maryland will provide additional much needed jobs. Covid relief funds should also be made available to individuals who suffered from mental health issues due to the pandemic response, and for children who suffered either mentally or developmentally to assist them in recovering.