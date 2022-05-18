2022 Voter Guide: Glen Geelhaar, candidate for Maryland House District 8

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

I believe that our most pressing issue facing the voters in Baltimore County is crime. Let's make Maryland a Constitutional Carry State, so people can defend themselves! We must restore the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights that has caused a mass exodus of officers, decimated our Police Departments, and caused Crime to spiral out of control! It's time to Elect Representatives who will defend the victims of crime and not the criminals!

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

The most basic rule of Economics is supply and demand. I will support Legislation that will lift the ban on Oil and Gas exploration in Maryland which will boost supply, driving down prices, while providing great paying energy sector jobs for Marylanders! At a time when people are struggling to put Gas in their car, my Progressive opponents supported requirements that your Electric energy be from costly, unreliable Wind Energy! Did they forget about the ice storm in Texas where Families literally froze to death in their own homes when the Windmills froze? We need freedom of energy choice! I will also fight to reduce costly regulations on businesses to help restore a robust Economy.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Personal Transportation provides us the freedom to travel and connects us to jobs. We must fight against mandates that dictate to us what type of car we are allowed to drive. We need to roll back the mandates on our local school systems that require replacement of gas powered School buses with costly Electric School buses! These mandates will potentially drive up our Property Taxes to pay for costly Electric Bus upgrades too. We must also stop the push for a Vehicle Mileage tax where a device is attached to your car tracking your every move while tabulating a bill!

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Our school Systems have mandated Children to wear ineffective cloth masks for 2 years now! Students have been suspended and Parents Threatened for wanting the freedom to attend school mask free. The Tyranny must end!

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

I believe that the statistical disparities that we see in Minority communities are driven by the Progressive Socialist Policies that plague our urban areas. High Property Taxes, Plastic Bag Bans, and limitations on School Choice for those trapped in failing schools all directly contribute to the endless cycle of poverty and crime. We need to adopt policies that will promote safe affordable Urban Communities with investment and provide expanded employment opportunities for a better future for all.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

I believe that we need to eliminate unsecured drop boxes and limit absentee mail in voting to be used just for those who have health issues, or are away in College/Military. In Person Voting gives people the freedom to make their own decisions on voting without the possibility of being subjected to coercion by other household members.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

Maryland Families need affordable energy choices such as clean burning Natural Gas, and Ethanol enhanced fuels to power our automobiles. Ethanol is a renewable energy source which provides an additional cash crop for our Farmers. I would encourage the planting of trees which convert carbon dioxide into Oxygen. The Energy Source Mandates are unaffordable, unreliable, and arguably unconstitutional.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Maryland closed businesses, closed churches, and restricted the freedom of our citizens. The Covid relief Money should be used to compensate those injured by the Covid restrictions, provide job training, and incentives for creating new business opportunities.