2022 Voter Guide: Cathi Forbes, candidate for Maryland House District 43B

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

In today's world, there is more than one pressing issue. My district has many of the same worries that are being experienced in districts around our state. Our families, businesses, schools and health systems are recovering from the pandemic, and I have supported legislation in Annapolis to address long-term concerns and aid in that recovery. As a planet we are facing the environmental crisis of climate change, and my district has experienced increasingly intense storms that cause flooding of our older communities, many of which were built before stormwater management was required. I have supported legislation that addresses climate change, and will continue to vote like an environmentalist. We have also experienced a spike in crime, which is uncharacteristic of our community. I fully support devoting additional resources to address the issue, both through community policing and mental health crisis units.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

Much of my service in Annapolis has been in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Maryland General Assembly, we have worked with the governor to provide relief to those most hurt from the fallout of the pandemic. With inflation rising, we have also passed a number of bills aimed at easing the burden on our taxpayers, including a tax credit estimated to help more than 80% of our senior citizens. Additionally, we passed a number of laws to eliminate the sales tax on items families buy every week, like diapers, baby products, and some medical supplies. We passed legislation to make quality child care more affordable, and bolster the child care workforce. If reelected to the House of Delegates, I will continue to look for solutions to support Maryland's families and senior citizens.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Like every district in the state, we are affected by traffic congestion, as well as a need to improve our public transit system. As a member of the Maryland Transit Caucus, I will continue to advocate for solutions that advance reliable and sustainable transportation options for Marylanders, including more interconnectivity in public transportation and additional routes. Our public transportation must be safe, affordable and reliable to increase its use. With more people leaving their cars at home, traffic congestion will be reduced, and our environment will benefit. I supported legislation that will improve and expand the MARC commuter rail system. I've worked with local government and universities on new trails and bikeways. I voted to restore state funding levels to local governments for road maintenance projects. And I was, and am, a big proponent of The Loop, the free circulator bus system being tested in my district.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

As a society, and a state, we were unprepared in March of 2020. Families and students were greatly affected, and the frustration about that is completely understandable. Fortunately, we now have the funding, in the form of a large state surplus, to provide all students what they need to eliminate the digital divide. This is now a priority in both state and county budgets. There is no equity without reliable access to broadband. That said, we also know that virtual learning can't take the place of the in-classroom experience. Planning and training needs to happen now to help us better deal with any future pandemic. The fallout didn't just affect learning. It caused a serious mental health crisis for our students, and even some of their teachers. And our special education students were largely left behind. We must do better to support them all, now and in the future.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Everyone wants to feel safe in their homes and neighborhoods, but incidents in Maryland and throughout the nation have shined a spotlight on centuries-old inequities in policing. In the 2021 legislative session I supported a landmark police reform bill to help ensure that all citizens will be treated fairly and equally by police, regardless of race. We also worked hard to support the police with better training, tuition assistance, and improved access to mental health care. This legislation created an independent review board for all police-involved shootings, handled by the Attorney General's office, as well as transparent civilian-driven Police Accountability Boards to review allegations of police misconduct, and provide discipline. Our legislation will also require body cameras for all officers by July 1, 2025. Additionally, I supported legislation that established a mental health crisis phone line, and crisis teams, with the goal of limiting police involvement in those situations.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Our voting system in Maryland is secure and accurate. There has been no evidence of any widespread fraud here. But we must work to ensure public trust. I supported additional measures to increase transparency in the procurement process, clarifying and codifying the cost-sharing relationship between state and local election boards. The pandemic forced us to hold elections in different ways. Some of the changes we had to make were so appreciated by voters that we've now codified them into law. While many other states are acting to restrict voting rights, Maryland is doing the opposite, including making ballot drop boxes available across the state from now on. We created a permanent mail-in ballot list, so if you like to vote by mail, you don't have to reapply every election. We also added additional early voting centers, and asked that they be closer to public transportation, if possible.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

As a Delegate, I was proud to vote for the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022, which accelerates Maryland's transition away from fossil fuels, sets aggressive goals to cut the state's greenhouse gas emissions 60% below 2006 levels by 2031, and nearly eliminates the state's carbon footprint by 2045. This legislation also established policies to transition to net-zero emission school buses and government vehicles, healthy soil, and net-zero school construction. I am honored to have been endorsed in this election by the Sierra Club and the Maryland League of Conservation Voters for my strong voting record on environmental issues.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

As a Delegate, I made helping those most hurt by the pandemic a top priority. We passed the RELIEF Act of 2021 to immediately help those individuals and businesses hit hardest by COVID-19. We provided more than $1.5 billion in pandemic relief, and $1 billion in tax relief and credits. This year, we helped people avoid eviction and foreclosure. Additionally we provided relief for business sectors still reeling from the pandemic, such as tourism, hospitality, the arts, and childcare. I have seen the need first-hand, having run a weekly food distribution site during the height of the pandemic. And that need is still with us. We must continue to address the fallout in education and health care. We should use additional federal funds for capital projects like school construction, aging water and sewer infrastructure, and public transportation. These building projects are a stimulus for our economy, employing many people.