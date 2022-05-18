2022 Voter Guide: Diana M. Fennell, candidate for Maryland House District 47A

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The most pressing issue currently in my district is helping my community recover from the losses they have faced during COVID-19. Provide programs that help with finding jobs and housing. Provide programs that support mental health. Focus on improving our schools for our children's future.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I will help pass laws that can help my constituents a little bit more while we're dealing with inflation. It is hard for our citizens already and with inflation it becomes a little bit harder to support and provide for the average family. My job is to help introduce legislation that eases the burden. That's my number one piority.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Trnasportation is important. That how alot of my consituents are albe to commute back and forth to work. We have the purple line being constructed now as we speak to help our citizens travel back and forth to work to provide for thier familes.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

I believe that the pandemic of COVID-19 change the course of how we can live our everyday life with the help of technology. I believe that Zoom and online teaching was great! I think that dealing with our school should provide online access to the school curriculum like college online schooling. I think that a great way to provide better learning is if our school was forced to shut down due to a pandemic. Online schooling is effective with online accessibility.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

I believe that our police system should all people with respect. We know due to recent and past events that have directly shown how poorly our police officers treat people of color. Being a person of color I have experience mistreatment even as a political official. The fact that I even had to mention my title is not just. I should not have to be a person of status as a black woman to be treated with respect by those who are supposed to protect me. If I feel this way you know all people of color feel that officers should treat us better. I firmly believe that with the help of my colleagues we can push for legislation that will help officers get training on how to treat all people but mainly people of color with decent human rights and respect.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

I will encourage our state to introduce a proper count system that can ensure that all Marylander voters' voice is heard and counted.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

I believe that we can reduce carbon and have renewable energy sources. There are plenty of new ways to generate energy through the light source. If we switch to a solar energy system we can reduce carbon.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

I think that the best use of federal COVID relief money goes towards helping our citizens during this tough time. That can be with help keep their homes, help with providing food, good for helping provide programs that support mental health. Our mental health has suffered a lot during this pandemic. We have to make sure our citizens are okay mentally. There have been too many cases where our citizens have been depressed and discouraged. It's time to restore confidence and relief for our citizens.