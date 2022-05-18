2022 Voter Guide: Chris Ervin, candidate for Maryland House District 41

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Crime is absolutely the most pressing issue in the 41st district.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I am the founder and president of The Lazarus Rite, Inc which is a reentry program for the formerly incarcerated and the under employed. Often, we are referred to as a CDL program, but we are incredibly more than that. We are an academic reentry program and so we use curriculum to change

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

The top transportation priority is safe and accessible public transportation but secondarily is the control of traffic in and throughout Baltimore City. The speeds and overall volume and why the dynamic is what it is.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

The needed improvement by the schools is not needed for the next pandemic, and instead is needed to improve access to education and continued learning overall. What is necessary is to improve the online learning access, offerings and experience. Look at the lessons learned from the access and improved experience in the realm of social media. Learning is not just about k-12 and should be considered a cradle to grave experience. The BCSS should begin to consider carving out funding specifically and solely for creation, maintaining and supporting a 21st century online educational access portal that rivals the accessibility and interactive presence of the most known and influential social media apps. Not for purpose of competing with social media, but for purpose of interactive connectivity.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Police are largely known for inequitable treatment of people of color, but culture is created by leadership and undergirded by historic policy and its strategic imbedding within the different aspects of life: housing, employment, transportation and more. Police enforce policy created by politicians. In order to truly address the treatment of people of color by police, we need legislator/ive watch dogs who understand and can identify the loopholes in and bad or inequitable law previously passed.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Security is not a one time address. Security and accuracy is maintained through oversight and redundancy. Maryland should be in a fully online state for voting with increased access for more citizens, but we need to develop redundant and evaluative measures in oversight of such a system. This will take detailed creation but also dedicated funding.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

Every entity and organization has different goals and deadlines ranging from 2025 (ExxonMobile) to 2030 (President Biden) to 2050 (Department of Energy). For Maryland, our goals and deadlines should be determined by determined by the health and needs of markers specific to our state such as the Chesapeake Bay. Under the umbrella of the Bay, the indicative markers are water quality, algae, submerged aquatic vegetation (SAV), River Input, Bottom Dwellers and other Special Projects (as identified by the Department of Natural Resources).

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

I believe that home security for renters and homeowners is the best use of the funds as well as any augmentation of education.