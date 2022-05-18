2022 Voter Guide: Logan Endow, candidate for Maryland House District 43A

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

As State Delegate, I will sponsor legislation to strengthen the regulation of gun dealerships, restrict the flow of guns into the black market, and prevent dangerous individuals from accessing weapons with red flag laws. I will channel investments toward programs that provide wraparound social services for at-risk individuals. I will work to expand mental healthcare access by equipping Baltimore's schools with school-based health centers staffed with nurses, and social workers can bill Medicaid. I will also work to increase funding for home visitation programs and women's shelters to combat all-time high levels of domestic violence. I will also work to expand vocational programs to all of Baltimore's high schools and to returning citizens to channel at-risk individuals towards pathways of prosperity. I have worked on violence prevention in Baltimore and in postwar countries. I will work with a network of experts and community activists to help reverse Baltimore's violence epidemic.† ?

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I will help curtail inflation by sponsoring legislation to strengthen wages and reduce the cost of living. I will fight to accelerate Maryland's $15 minimum wage and ensure it's indexed to inflation. I will also fight increased wages and hazard pay for teachers, paramedics, and other public sector essential workers. I will also fight to help Marylanders to keep more of the wealth they earn by securing more resources for the Attorney General and the State's Attorney to combat price gouging and wage theft. I will fight to reduce the cost of prescription medicine by strengthening the Pharmaceutical Affordability Board and enacting stronger price controls to prevent price gouging. I will also work to expand bus frequency and expand fare-free transit to reduce car dependence. I'll also secure economic assistance for seniors on fixed incomes and low-income families through targeted relief of taxes, water bills, and medical debt/student loans

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

I will fight to increase the frequency of buses in my district, expand fare-free transit, and empower a Regional Transit Authority to take back control of Baltimore's transit agenda. I will also work to expand speed bumps/stop signs and reduce speed limits in residential areas to improve road safety. Baltimore's sidewalks are in disrepair and are not ADA compliant. I will secure funding to repair sidewalks in my district to help the seniors and youth who are often injured.†

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

COVID is a continuously evolving pandemic, and we must upgrade our public health infrastructure to protect our children. I will advocate for installing HEPA filtration in every school (because it reduces infectious aerosols by†65%) and distributing free N95 masks to every student and teacher ( because they're 75 times more effective than surgical masks(1).I will also advocate for improving ventilation in schools and equipping every school with a certified school-based health center, which will allow nurses and social workers to bill Medicaid.† ? We must also prepare students for the modern economy with investments in vocational training and advanced STEM programs. I advocate for expanding vocational training and skilled trades certification in every school in Baltimore. ?I advocate for public funding for Ingenuity Project and integrating an accelerated STEM curriculum into every school in Baltimore. We also have the opportunity to channel 21st-century school funds to modernize science labs.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Racial inequity in policing continues to be a problem. I will work to pass legislation to strengthen regulations and curtail police misconduct. I will also work to secure additional funding for the Attorney General's office to prosecute police misconduct.†

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Democracy reforms and voting rights are the bedrock of all social progress. I will fight to expand voting rights through automatic voter registration, election day registration, automatically mailing ballots to registered voters and restoring voting rights to incarcerated Marylanders.†

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

I will fight to transition Maryland to 100% renewable energy by 2030. We have an incredible opportunity to build transit/green infrastructure and bring jobs to create a pathway out of poverty for thousands of families. I will work to upgrade our transit by resuscitating the Red Line and expanding fare-free transit. I will also work to address environmental justice issues. I will fight to eradicate lead poisoning in this same timeframe and roll back environmental pollutants such as the planned human crematorium on York road.†

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

I will fight for increased investments in education, trade school, and workforce development. I will also fight for increased public health expenditure to invest in stronger ventilation, HEPA filtration, and mass N95 mask distribution. Economic relief is also critical. I will advocate for tax relief for seniors on fixed incomes and low-income families and targeted medical debt/student loan relief.†