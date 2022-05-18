2022 Voter Guide: Elizabeth Embry, candidate for Maryland House District 43A

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

District 43 like Baltimore as a whole is facing devastating violence. From comprehensive supportive prison reentry to effective parole and probation supervision of those most likely to commit acts of violence, the State has an important role to play. Also, COVID has devastated our public schools and we need to double down on our support of children, families and teachers.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

The failure of Congress to extend the Child Tax Care credit was a devastating blow to children and families, made even worse by record inflation. Maryland did pass tax relief for families with children this session and resources to subsidize child care, all of which will help counter the effects of inflation. Next session, we must assess whether to increase these programs and we must pass legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs. I also support indexing the minimum wage so it can be responsive to rising consumption costs without requiring sweeping legislation.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

There are two immediate needs. First, we need improvements to the heavily used CitiLink Red MTA bus line which is not meeting the ridership demands of the District and City. More broadly the Greenmount/York Road corridor needs transportation investment. The second immediate need is remedying the failures of the MobilityLink program, which so many residents are dependent on. From privatization to staffing shortages, service has declined to crisis levels. In the long-term, the District like Baltimore as a whole needs massive federal and State investments in a regional transit system with a fixed rail east west connector, expanded MARC service and truly rapid and on-time buses.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

The first is preparation, from upgrading Wifi and internet server capacity not only at the schools but in the City as a whole, to emergency response plans, to establishing pipelines of supplies. The next is a rigorous expert analysis of decision-making during this pandemic for the purpose of informing decision-making in the next. We should learn from the experiences of other cities not only in the United States but around the world. Finally, we MUST include teachers, parents and students in this analysis.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

There is overwhelming evidence that people and communities of color are treated differently by law enforcement. From stop and frisk interactions to police use of violence, people of color are disproportionately impacted. The question is now only what do we do to change it. The General Assembly has passed important reforms from restricting the use of no-knock warrants, to eliminating the LEOBR, to centralizing investigations of use of violence by law enforcement. We need to evaluate the effectiveness of the reforms passed and make changes as necessary to achieve real progress. Another aspect of the inequity is that crimes in which people of color are victims are less likely to be successfully resolved. The work to achieve constitutional and equitable policing cannot be an excuse for low clearance rates and high violence.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Maryland is home to many of the world's leading experts on cybersecurity. As we have in the past, our State must continue to hear from experts about solutions to minimize vulnerabilities in our voting system.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

I support the goals just passed in the Climate Solutions Now Act of reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2031 and 100% by 2045. We now have to make good on those goals by rapidly developing renewable energy capacity which is finally cheaper than fossil fuel energy.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

The federal money is coming in different forms from flexible block grants to education formula funds to small business relief through the SBA to direct child care support. In spending the funds we should be guided by certain principles. First, stabilize government functions from recycling pick-up to housing inspections and immediately address the crisis at the Backwater Treatment Facility due in part to failures to hire and train qualified staff. Second, build on existing efforts like infrastructure upgrades, vacant property rehab and demolition, and community development so that money can be spent quickly on projects already planned and vetted by communities. Third, provide direct support to families still struggling with the impact of the pandemic and now inflation. Fourth, make sure the funds are spent effectively and equitably, by establishing clear accountability and tracking systems. Finally, lay the groundwork for transformation like a world-class regional public transportation system for Baltimore.