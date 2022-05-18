2022 Voter Guide: Mark Edelson, candidate for Maryland House District 46

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

As President of the Canton Community Association for five years, Vice Chair of the D46 State Central Committee since 2018, and having knocked on 30,000 doors this election cycle, I have been in every corner of the district. The overwhelming concern I hear from residents is public safety; this is the issue that must be addressed by our elected leaders and public safety professionals in order to move the district forward. There is, however, geographic nuance. For example, in neighborhoods south of the Hanover Street Bridge, lack of after-school programming, reliable transit, healthy foods, opportunities for upward mobility, and environmental concerns are a major focus. Whereas, the Peninsula and southeast are more impacted by package theft, street racing, and increasing violent crime. While the salient issue is public safety, we must recognize the root causes and understand that simply adding more police officers will not solve these issues.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

Our nation is going through an unprecedented inflationary period which is sharply increasing the cost of living for the average Baltimorean. Due to COVID-19 related workforce shortages, a shift in demand away from services towards goods, and an overwhelmed supply chain system, inflationary pressures will continue to impact families in near-term. If elected, I would support state investments to improve our supply chain and prepare projects for potential federal investment. While the gas tax holiday has made an impact, I believe this policy is short-sighted and fails to reduce costs for Baltimoreans that lack access to personal vehicles. I would strongly support policies that provide families with direct, short-term cash benefits to ensure they can continue to live their lives with dignity. Lastly, I would also consider incentive programs for critical workforce employers, to help attract and retain workers, and to expand options for affordable housing to more working families.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Baltimore is home to numerous transit systems, yet our existing assets are largely disconnected from one another. Baltimoreans are negatively impacted when systems are inconvenient. We must rethink how we build, utilize and link transit systems with micro-transit, bicycle-pedestrian options, and one another. Real connectivity can solve the first-last mile transit accessibility challenge. If we are successful in re-thinking transit, we can better connect our communities. In Cherry Hill, leveraging the existing light rail station, we could create a true multi-modal community with the creation of a water taxi station at Middle Branch. In southeast, we must commit to building a new MARC rail station to encourage connectivity and investment in communities further away from the waterfront. And, of course, we must invest in a legitimate east-west transit connection running through downtown. These assets must all connect to one another, have an integrated fare system, and run frequently and on-time.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Technology, technology, technology. Being out of the classroom resulted in learning deficiencies for all of our students, but the gulf was significantly wider for our students without access to quality technological devices, training, and reliable wireless broadband. We should be preparing for the next pandemic now and putting policies in place that will allow us to balance student and teacher safety while avoiding sociological and educational losses. However, at a certain level, those decisions will be driven by the facts on the ground and should rightfully be directed by public health professionals. What we can prepare for is how our students will be able to continue learning when they are not physically in the classroom. And that is about 3 things: ensuring every student has high functioning technology, quality technology training, and access to high quality internet, particularly those in lower income communities with multiple students per household.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

They don't. Now let's be clear, positive strides have been made in recruitment and training since the inception of the Consent Decree and with the police reform measures that passed during the 2021 General Assembly Session. But we are not where we need to be in terms of the level of civilian oversight, accountability, and transparency that will result in truly Constitutional policing in Baltimore and equitable treatment of all people of color. We still see frequent reports of disproportionate targeting and incarceration of African American and Hispanic communities. These disparate impacts have been exacerbated by the failed war on drugs and misguided zero-tolerance policing mandates.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Confidence and faith in our democratic process has never been more important and relevant than it is today. In the last two Presidential elections alone, we have seen instances of election interference by foreign powers and mass disinformation campaigns claiming prevalent, but non-existent, voter fraud. In order to combat these threats to our democratic institutions, we must ensure that our electoral process is secure, transparent, and accessible. I would strongly support full funding for Maryland's State Board of Elections for the technology and staff needed to securely administer our state's elections. Further, I would support legislation that enabled greater data-sharing and best practice coordination between local and state boards of elections. I would also support efforts to allow state-to-state information sharing, joint election technology procurements, and other initiatives that enhance collaboration, knowing that our federal government cannot be relied upon to lead nationwide electoral coordination efforts due to partisan politics.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

I believe we must expand this conversation and focus not only on net-zero goals and clean energy sources, but also how we reduce waste and improve Baltimore's air quality. The immense waste we produce in Baltimore, coupled with some of the lowest recycling rates in the state, force thousands of tons of waste to be processed at the BRESCO incinerator, with what remains going to the Quarantine Road landfill, which is almost full. This has forced south Baltimoreans to bear a disproportionate share of our trash burden, resulting in poor air quality and adverse public health impacts. If elected, I would immediately support legislation to end "clean energy" subsidies for trash incinerators. Additionally, I would support programs that encourage more clean energy production, workforce training and investment programs for displaced workers from "traditional" energy employers, and work with my colleagues to attain a net-zero policy for Maryland by 2045.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Our first priority must be to do no harm. This means ensuring that families can continue to support themselves during these difficult times. Therefore, the best immediate use for relief dollars is direct benefits to families and ensuring no state job cuts. Second, we must pause and reflect on what has worked and what has not, from both a policy and spending perspective. Daily life may never be the same for many Marylanders. We must take this opportunity to experiment and prepare our state services to be effective in this new reality. This includes funding for innovative transit schedules, new remote work models for state employees, and support for educators, ensuring they have the tools to prepare our future generations for success. Lastly, I would support funding to prepare our state for the future by investing in our workforce and infrastructure, particularly on apprenticeships, climate resilience, and our broadband network.