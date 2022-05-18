2022 Voter Guide: Brandon Duck, candidate for Maryland House District 4

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The most pressing issue in our district is Jobs. Our people need to be able to find good paying work and our business owners need to be able to find good workers to keep our wonderful area growing.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

Keeping our people working, is going to be the best way to handle inflation. We can work on bringing in more companies to get green energy available to more locations, this can open up more tech and blue collar labor jobs to our area and make sure we are growing our homes in various ways.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

While public transportation is an issue we need to focus on, the main priority should be be repairing our roads and bridges. Keeping those in proper condition is going to help us keep people working and make sure that the area is always moving forward.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

We need to give teachers the proper tools to work remotely. It was an incredible challenge that our teachers worked with amazingly, but many can agree that without a proper plan and an idea of how to apply it, we will run into these hardships again. We also need to factor in the students mental health, they need to socialize and continue to make those connections that help them grow to be a well balanced person.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Police officers are under many stresses in their day to day job, and they work to ensure they are treating everyone fairly and equitably. That being said, the way our officers are trained as more of a warzone like mentality is very harmful to people of color specifically. If our officers are looking for everything to be a threat, it is going to lead them to perceive more and more people as threats. With a focus on more de-escalation tactics and a focus on social issues, our officers will be given better tools to focus on the community will help grow the relationships of officers and their surrounding communities.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Our voting system is already very secure and accurate. We had great responses with the mail in voting, and voter fraud is such a minimal impact that any form of change on to the system will have little to no impact, or make it worse.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

We need to reduce carbon emissions and develop more renewable energy sources right away. This cannot be a kick the can down the road type of issue, we have been hearing the warning clocks for decades and this is our time to use it. We need to fund more solar and wind, move away from coal and natural gas, and make sure our machines and vehicles are as energy effective as possible.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Getting the COVID relief money into the hands of the people has been one of the most effective uses of money in our life time. This kept our economy going and kept workers in jobs. More money towards our people, is the best way to keep people healthy, happy and safe.