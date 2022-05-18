2022 Voter Guide: Medford J. Campbell, 3rd, candidate for Maryland House District 7B

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

It would be difficult to narrow down a single issue. Harford County has waterway issues, water quality issues, zoning issues and issues with overdoses. I think a new approach is needed.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I intend to work closely with Harford County businesses to help them fill the job losses experienced by Covid. Anyone that wants to work should be able to find a job in this economy.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Harford is mostly rural so accessibility is an issue. We have the Harford Transit Link that covers seven (7) routes mostly servicing the Rt. 40 corridor. If there is a problem, I will work with community leaders and constituents to formulate common sense solutions.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

I think Harford County's Covid response was well executed and I appreciated the adherence to CDC guidelines and science over emotions. I can only speak as a parent raising a high schooler but it may be helpful to use half day sessions as virtual days to identify and address any communication issues countywide so we will be prepared in the event the next pandemic does occur.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

I've observed some appalling abuses nationwide but you cannot judge an entire profession by the acts of a few. I was a Md. State Trooper for 22 yrs. and a University of MD police officer for two (2) years after. I am currently employed by the Harford County Sheriff's Office. I have worked with good police officers and bad police officers. It is my opinion that poor supervision leads to poor policing. It is important to point out that the Harford County Sheriff's Office working with the Baltimore County Police Department initiated the investigation of the Baltimore City Gun Trace Task Force. There wasn't a single officer that was not laser focused on removing them from society. Law enforcement officers must remember that we are public servants and ALL citizens deserve the utmost respect. I believe Harford County Deputies understand the assignment.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

I joined the Harford County Board of Elections to insure that the right to vote in Harford County was secure. I can say unequivocally that the Director, Board Members and Election Office Staff are 100% committed to free and fair elections in Harford County. Anyone that is given the responsibility to administer elections that does any other than make it easier for citizens to vote is in violation of the oath they took and should immediately be removed from office. Maryland's Voting System is secure and the the voting systems nationwide are secure. In person voter fraud is nearly non existent nationwide. Voter suppression anywhere should be criminally prosecuted.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

20 years ago would have been a good deadline. Whatever we can do to reduce emissions and move to renewable energy is important to our survival.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

I believe the common sense solution would have been to have the banks re-amortize mortgages for everyone as opposed to delaying the payments for months at a time. Everyone would have energed from covid stronger instead of behind on payments and facing eviction or foreclosure. Covid relief monies should help Maryland citizens remain in their homes and bolster our small businesses.