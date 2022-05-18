2022 Voter Guide: Sean D. Burns, candidate for Maryland House District 46

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

As I speak with District residents, reducing crime, creating accessible and reliable transportation and improving our schools are the top issues for residents in the 46th District.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

Unfortunately, many families survive paycheck to paycheck. In fact, not so long ago, I lived paycheck to paycheck as well. Thus, I understand and have experienced firsthand the economic challenges many Marylanders encounter daily. As delegate I will work to ensure that our state will explore every tool at its disposal to help citizens in our state deal with increased inflation. For instance, I would seek to build upon the recent tax relief package passed by the legislature, including using tax credits and deductions; exploring further reductions in the sales tax on certain household items; and explore small pay increases for state employees. I applaud the Maryland General Assembly for passing the Retirement Tax Elimination Act to protect our Seniors as well as the legislation providing relief through the gas tax suspension which impacts so many Marylanders.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

The Baltimore region desperately needs an East-West rapid transit line. State and Federal investments are critical to removing barriers of opportunity for so many residents. As a Delegate, I will work with our federal, state, local, private partners and most importantly residents, to build an East-West rapid transit line. Such a line is vital to remove transportation barriers to opportunity and remedy years of inequities in our public transportation system.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

The COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented global occurrence. I believe valuable lessons were learned to prepare for a future pandemic. For instance, I am proud to have played a key role to ensure the students and member-schools I represent received billions of dollars in federal relief aid to address the digital divide, food and housing insecurity, free testing kits as well as personal protective equipment to name a few. The pandemic brought to light inequities in our communities such as the digital divide and the lack of investments in infrastructure to ensure students can successfully learn remotely and educators have the necessary resources to continue teaching. Working with our federal, state, local and private partners, I will continue to build upon my proven track record to ensure all students, whether K-12 or those attending higher education institutions, have the resources they need to safely and successfully complete their coursework.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

The Baltimore Police Department's history of inequitable policing towards its Black citizens has been well-documented. Black citizens have voiced their concerns about discriminatory policing in their communities for decades. Recent investigations by the Department of Justice, a state panel, and independent investigators have only confirmed those longstanding complaints. For too long, Black citizens have often been disproportionately stopped and frisked, arrested, and charged in this city, especially for non-violent drug offenses. Due to failures by the police department to hold many of its officers accountable, Black citizens have also disproportionately been the victims of police brutality, forcing our cash-strapped city to pay out millions of dollars in settlements. This has eroded community trust in police which must be addressed to create safer communities for all. Thankfully, there are signs that the department has been making strides under the Consent Decree and I am hopeful that such progress will continue.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Maryland does not have a history of voter fraud or inaccuracy. Although there were some hiccups when the state had to abruptly switch to vote-by-mail in 2020 due to the pandemic — as can be expected — there was absolutely no evidence of voter fraud or inaccuracy. As delegate, I will ensure that we invest responsibly in our election system and continue to implement proper cybersecurity protocols for all our election instruments. I will fight against all attempts to suppress votes veiled as "election security" measures, including voter ID and signature verification laws.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

As counsel on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, under then Ranking Member Elijah Cummings, I was the lead attorney examining the federal Renewable Fuel Standard. I learned just how vital it is for us to reduce our use and dependency on fossil fuels. Maryland took a vital step towards reducing our carbon emissions by passing the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 which establish a deadline to achieve net-zero statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. I support this deadline. I also support the bill's requirement that the Department of the Environment, in coordination with the Commission on Environmental Justice and Sustainable Communities to identify communities disproportionately affected by climate change and develop strategies to create climate equity and resilience within those communities by December 31, 2023. Given the geographic boundaries and demographics of District 46, these are critical steps in the right direction.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Given the COVID-19 pandemic exposed so many needs facing Marylanders, it is hard to pinpoint a "best use" of COVID relief money because all relief aid distributed was necessary. Whether providing funds to address the digital divide to ensure our students could continue learning remotely, our educators could teach, our classrooms where outfitted with personal protective equipment and supplies to supporting small businesses and addressing food and housing insecurity.