2022 Voter Guide: Kevin Burke, candidate for Maryland House District 31

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The economic success and financial security of the residents of District 31 is the most pressing issue and would be my chief priority if elected. We also need a focus on environmental protection and ensuring safe drinking water for our communities. Recent reports from the Environmental Protection Agency have called into question the safety of our drinking water and I would monitor this situation like a hawk and correct it. Last we need a focus on public safety. As a former prosecutor I am disturbed one of my opponents is a leading advocate for the private manufacturing of untraceable firearms. This would pose an unacceptable risk to our community.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

First we need to fully index Maryland's tax code to inflation. Not doing so amounts to a nefarious stealth tax that harms the most vulnerable. This is particularly true for seniors and retirees living on a fixed income. More broadly, we have to make capitalism more available to all of our citizens through access to good paying jobs and economic opportunity.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

We need to increase bus services throughout District 31 to enable residents broader transportation options to travel to work and education opportunities.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

This was an unprecedented challenge. We need to financially support parents impacted by these events and equip them with the tools they need to spearhead the best education for their children.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

I believe the great majority of police officers treat all people equally. Unfortunately there are a few bad apples as there are in every profession and if officers treat individuals differently based on the color of their skin they should be held accountable.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

We have to make the necessary investments in technology to safeguard our voting system. We know from the news that foreign adversaries have focused on disrupting our elections to undermine our democracy. This is a great threat that must be prioritized and guarded against.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

I believe 2045 is the appropriate goal to fully transition to a carbon free economy. But we have to set ambitious intermediate goals to move Maryland in the right direction.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Tax relief for retirees should be a high priority. We must also invest in the future. Specifically, we need to invest in environmental protection measures to safeguard our infrastructure. We also need to invest in education and equity for communities left behind. We need all hands on deck to build a greater future and can't afford to leave anyone behind.