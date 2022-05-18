2022 Voter Guide: Courtney L. Buiniskis, candidate for Maryland House District 30B

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Crime, Drugs and the economy. Our environment is also a serious and pressing issue. The Erison of the shoreline is concerning in southern Anne Arundel County.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I would support long term and short-term solutions that alleviate day to day financial burdens on my future constituents. Such as extending the elimination of the gas tax for an additional 90 days.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Standardized routes and pick up times so the constituents are better informed and aware. In a rural area like district 30B, the needs of the constituents need to be identified prior to implementation

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

I believe that we should stay open while having a safe plan in place for the students, teachers, staff and administrators. Safety and health should be the top priority while making sure students, families and teachers are

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Being a minority, I am concerned with the perception of marginalized police officers that I have personally experienced. I believe a large portion of our police force is doing good works. However, I also understand police accountability is important factor as well.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Voter integrity is important to preserve successful elections in the state of Maryland. I would support any legislation that strengthens the security of our voting machines in Maryland.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

Some goals include eliminating our carbon footprint while supporting greener initiatives that help our community become greener. By supporting legislation that provides incentives for residents that does not force a financial burden on these families.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

To help ensure vaccination rates are high, schools are safe and prepared for students, teachers and staff. Government and state buildings are open for business.