2022 Voter Guide: Michael T. Brown, Sr., candidate for Maryland House District 10

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The lack of business development and grocery stores, within this District. It's painful to see seniors citizens on the buses with bags of groceries and then watch them walk for blocks because to MTA buses don't travel side streets in their areas of the District. As well as having to travel outside of the district for dining, entertainment and recreational services.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

There needs to be Job training fairs, vocational training programs and educational fairs to improve employment options. I will assist and sponsor legislation to increase educational grants and legislation that requires the MTA to serve more citizens via expanded routes giving persons without vehicles the ability to increase traveling and expand their employment options. I will work with our federal partners to secure the transportation funds needed to serve the citizens and increase transportation services.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

More and more citizens are being displaced from their homes and are now living away from employment centers, life services and employment opportunities without viable public transportation. In many communities in the 10th District the MTA doesn't go into their communities or even down their streets. I would lobby and sponsor legislation to explore a better MTA system that expands bus routes thought out the entire District.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

The school systems, students, parents and teachers would benefit from a better WIFI system incentives and training for teachers.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

I have spent more than forty (40) years in the Criminal Justice arena, private and industrial security, Corrections, Parole and Probation, Pretrial Detention, Bail Bond writing and Juvenile Justice Administration; There is a difference in the way the criminal justice system treats people of color and it's not a problem that rest totally within the police ranks. However, it's the police where it's the most visible and deadliest.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

The Maryland voting system could be made more secure through voter's education, proper identification and voter registration training along with a system to purge and update the voter's rolls as needed.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

I have not studied this area enough to comment. However, I am aware that global warming is real and I will work with experts and others to draft, sponsor, and establish the laws to protect our environment and to create renewable energy sources.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

The best use of the federal COVID funds would be in education fairs, testing and treatment.