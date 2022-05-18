2022 Voter Guide: Lydia X. Z. Brown, candidate for Maryland House District 7A

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Residents of district 7A in Baltimore County do not have the transportation, health care, education, or economic infrastructure that we deserve. As we are all continuing to deal with the devastating social and economic impacts of the pandemic, it's even more important for lawmakers to ensure that people can stay in their homes, have the financial security they need to keep their families safe and healthy, access quality food and health care, and travel throughout the Baltimore-Washington region for education and job opportunities. This means expanding public transit, including disability accessible transportation; supporting local, small business owners and their employees; expanding paid family and medical leave; making sure teachers and education workers have fair pay, professional support, and safe working environments; and protecting working people from unfair evictions and foreclosures, predatory lenders, and crushing student loan debt.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I will fight for an increased minimum wage of $24/hour for all workers, to reflect the real cost of living; and expanded public works programs, apprenticeship and trades programs, and teacher and health profession training programs, all with guaranteed job placements, to create steady jobs for more workers. I will advocate for increased taxes on speculative assets (like investments and intellectual property) so that working people can pay lower income taxes and have more available income. I will also advocate to expand eligibility for Medicare and Medicaid for all Maryland residents, to create lower health care costs for everyone in the state. Finally, I will advocate for more rent control policies to help keep people in their homes.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

We do not have sufficient, reliable access to public transportation. For example, I live a mile from the closest bus stop, which could be an impossible walk for many disabled and elderly people - and many other people in district 7A live even farther away from a bus stop. And to travel to the White Marsh mall, I need to take two buses into Baltimore only to then take another bus back out of Baltimore. The light rail and BaltimoreLink systems do not offer reliable transportation options or schedules for many people in the area, which severely limits lower-income people's educational and job opportunities. This also prevents people relying on public transit from participating in community life. If elected, I will advocate for expanded bus schedules, logical service routes, and construction of accessible, convenient light rail and BaltimoreLink stations in partnership with residents of communities where new routes would travel.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Students, families, teachers, and other school workers all deserve safe, healthy, and supportive educational environments. Schools should provide free personal protective equipment (including high-quality masks) to all people on school property, ensure access to PCR and rapid tests on a regular basis (or other relevant tests), provide high-quality HEPA filtration, and enable flexible, hybrid learning modalities that protect all workers, students, and families.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Policies that contribute to mass criminalization and mass incarceration have led to disproportionately higher arrest, conviction, and incarceration rates for many marginalized communities, especially people of color. People in communities of color, including Black, Latino, Native, and Asian communities, have dealt with police brutality and murders, as well as police who are biased and unsupportive when people of color are victims or survivors of crime. Police are supposed to exist to "protect and serve," but they have failed to do this for communities of color and other marginalized communities.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

I will advocate for adoption of a universal vote-by-mail system following the example of Washington State, which has already provided universal vote-by-mail for decades, and ensured accessibility for voters with disabilities.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

We need to take urgent action now to reduce cars on the road, regulate polluting corporations, limit non-recyclable single-use items, incentivize use of renewable energy sources and decrease reliance on fossil fuels. This should include job training programs, tax subsidies and incentives, and improved access to public transportation within the next 5 years.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

We should pay to train more health care workers, expand unemployment benefits, provide rental assistance, and pay for tests and PPE for the public.