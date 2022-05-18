2022 Voter Guide: Tony Bridges, candidate for Maryland House District 41

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

While the 41st district is a large and diverse district, the one thing on everyone's mind throughout the city is crime. We must ensure we are providing more resources for our public safety agencies to address crime but also hold them accountable when processes fail as we have seen with home detention monitoring. In addition, we must make sure we have a more transparent court system which is why I sponsored a bill to have court hearings live-streamed so the public is made more aware of what happens during public court hearings. The correlation between poverty and crime is clear. Until we can create jobs and opportunities so that people can support themselves and their families with and provide them reliable transportation to those jobs, we cannot expect crime to get better.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I do not believe there is one simple solution to helping constituents deal with inflation. We must make sure that we focus on things we can control such as cutting the sales & use tax on items that are a necessity for people. We should put a freeze on tuition as well as room & board for our state colleges. We have invested more in providers serving vulnerable populations and for benefits for cash assistance recipients and through the state budget process can do more to continue those protections.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

An equitable and reliable public transportation system is still missing in the city and region. We must ensure we can get people to jobs and other critical destinations. Thanks to our Congressional Delegation we have the opportunity to revive the Red Line, but we also must ensure that future Governor's do not have the final authority to stop federally funded local priorities. I believe it is possible to create a new governance & funding structure with a regional authority and will continue to pursue this through legislation. HB1336 which I sponsored is a step in the direction that will allow us to make recommendations to the Baltimore Metropolitan Corporations study on peer agencies and how they have successfully implemented a governance and funding structure that's different from the state of Maryland. I believe that's key to transforming our system into one that benefits the people that rely on the sytem.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

I hope we never see another pandemic again, but should we do, I believe we have learned a lot. We should prepare for at-home/virtual learning and provide the technology and infrastructure for internet access so we do not have to struggle with connectivity issues and lack of equipment for students. We also have to find better ways to ensure that teachers stay connected with students and families to know what supports are needed not just for students, but also families with wrap around services for things such as providing meals, mental health services, and other critical resources. I strongly believe that if parents/caregivers are not in a good place, that translates to the child so we have to support the whole family.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

The fact is that most incarcerated Marylanders are people of color. There is much work to do to ensure justice for all Marylanders through our judicial system and with laws we introduce. In the Maryland General Assembly, we must look at how our policies have an effect on police interactions which is why we require racial equity impact notes for any proposed criminal justice legislation. HB1023 now requires public safety agencies provide detailed information for things such as race based traffic stop information and the number of incarcerated individuals along with inmate's age, sex, race, place of birth, and conviction, crime, and term of confinement - all of which help us make more informed decisions which can affect how law enforcement approach and treat people of color.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

This past session, we heard the phrase voter fraud used a lot. We must ensure faith in our electoral system which has and continues to reflect the choices of our voters. More importantly we must encourage the people in our lives to use their vote to ensure the elections are the results of the desires of the majority and not just the people who chose to exercise their right. We have to do more voter outreach which is even more critical during a time where we have had our election dates pushed back and the district maps changed. People are still confused as to who represents them and when the early vote and election day will occur. We must provide the resources for voter outreach to dispell myths and rumors about the electoral process.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

We have strengthened our commitment to reduce greenhouse gasses and meet the net-zero statewide emissions by 2045. We now have to ensure we continue to follow a data driven process and use the best and newest technologies in reaching our goals. We (General Assembly) have put timelines in place for measurements/benchmarks to ensure our continued progres, however, we still must create incentives for state and local jurisdictions to achieve 100% zero-emissions for things such as their new purchase of vehicles. Additionally, we must invest in electric grid upgrades and improvements, especially with the infusion of available federal funds.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

We must continue to find ways to support them Marylanders with rent/mortgage relief but also take the necessary steps to ensure they are not being taken advantage with rents and mortgages well over the value of the residences. We also must also use funds to continue to address COVID learning loss for our students; so investing in technology needs and other measures within the Blueprint for Education funding is needed, as well as funds for economic and revitalization efforts as we rebound from the effects of COVID on our businesses and in our neighborhoods. Through Appropriations, we have tried to make best use of state funds in addition to our federal funds which is why we passed a record 2.4 billion for the rainy-day fund for emergencies and more than $650 million to fund priorities such as educational needs, support for employee benefits, and other needs for vulnerable populations.