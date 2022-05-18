2022 Voter Guide: Regina T. Boyce, candidate for Maryland House District 43A

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The most pressing issue(s) in my district are transportation, long standing vacant property, lack of investment in dense heavily traveled through communities, over saturation of drug treatment facilities, and crime.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I plan to help my constituents deal with inflation by working with local, state, & federal government along with nonprofit, and for-profit groups to provide needed resources to sustain and stabilize families (housing, food, & utility assistance; applying for programs & aide; guide to workforce programs and childcare service needs, ensuring healthcare). At the same time the General Assembly needs to amend HB166 (2019) to increase the minimum wage by indexing the minimum wage to inflation. Like other states, we can also legislate to automatically increase the minimum wage (wages) as the cost-of-living increases.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

The top transportation priority in my district is timely & safe transit to cut down on car use; increased repairs to sidewalks & improved adequate ADA accessibility; repaired roads including pedestrian safety measures (painted crosswalks, traffic calming, lowering speed limits in communities); and the change of traffic patterns. I will address these priorities working with the community, City and State transportation to increase funding for localities (HUR funds, HB1187) for transportation improvements; continue working with MTA around improved routes & on-time performance as well as staff recruitment; work to continue ensuring we implement and support the city's complete streets plan; and continue advocating and supporting efforts for the Greenway Trails Network that will connect Baltimore's parks, green spaces, trails, social spaces, and neighborhoods creating a 35-mile loop of accessibility.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

What schools can do differently to help students, families, and teachers is to begin creating a plan now based on best practices from the current pandemic. Schools did a fantastic job of creating in school protocol and operations, for instance, for students whose parents were essential workers and those with learning and physical challenges. What we can also do is begin adding technology to the budget for every child to own a laptop for the life, pre-k — 12 education. Virtual learning is here to stay. We must improve on curriculum for better engagement, accessibility, and convenience. HB1163/SB362 from this past session equips the state for high-quality virtual learning when there is a need to transition to remote learning, requires the study of best practices of virtual learning, and requires each school board to have a plan in place should we need to transition in the future.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

How equitably a police officer(s) treat people of color depends on the officer, their training, their personal biases and character, and the location in which officers are assigned to work. Our city, the state, and this country has had a long history of horrific and discriminatory treatment of people of color by police officers, especially Black men. I was proud to be in the General Assembly when we passed HB670: Police Reform & Accountability Act of 2021 overhauling the police disciplinary process and fully repealing the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights. While we still have a way to go in correcting the inequitable ways in which officers treat people of color vs. those not of color, HB670 was a good first step in addressing the inequity and puts the city, and state, on a path to equity in policing.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

What I would do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate is meeting the requirements of the Maryland Constitution, Article 7, that "elections ought to be free and frequent; and every citizen having the qualifications prescribed by the Constitution, ought to have the right of suffrage". Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate. The General Assembly has granted every qualifying Maryland resident the ability to vote by mail permanently (HB1048-2021). Providing ease and convenience to vote ensures a secure an accurate system.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

The right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources are the ones the General Assembly set this past session: reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 60% from 2006 levels by 2031, a goal 20% greater than requirements under current law; and achieving net-zero statewide greenhouse gas emission by 2045 reaching that goal with data-driven processes and scientifically proven technology. The goals and deadlines are currently the right ones because they set the states floor, not ceiling, to begin mitigating our climate crisis. We will build from these goals and deadlines.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money is housing stability and eviction prevention for tenants and property owners, COVID testing and vaccinations, funding stability for local governments that have loss revenue, and unemployment insurance for those still struggling with income from lost wages and employment.