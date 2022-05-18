2022 Voter Guide: Joseph C. Boteler, III, candidate for Maryland House District 7A

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

There are three pressing issues A) Inflation: State Government is growing at an alarming rate ($15.5 Billion over 4 years + 5 billion in covid relief money).This is a 35% increase in the size of MD government. B) Crime: Defunding police and SRO's from our schools, decriminalization of crimes, and failure by State's Attorney General to prosecute has created a huge increase in crime. C) Education: Failure of our schools to teach our children how to read, write, and do math despite the record amount of money being spent (Kirwan - $42 Billion over the next 10 years.) They appear more concerned teaching them to hate their country and figure out what gender they want to be.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

Best way to deal with inflation is to stop the spending on the Federal, State and County levels. During the last 2 years under the disguise of covid relief, Governments have had tremendous growth. Costing taxpayers millions upon millions of their hard owned money. This is why I did not vote for the State Operating Budget.(Increased 6.5 Billion over last year) Return the 7 Billion surplus the State of Md has to the taxpayers. In July the sales tax on gas will increase to 8%, eliminate the sales tax permanently. Government needs to be fiscally responsible and answer to the people.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Maintenance of our roads and better public transportation. Make sure the money in the Transportation Fund is spent on our infrastructure not siphoned off for other projects. Make sure that public transportation pays for itself.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Go back to the basics (Reading, writing and math) Stop the assault on parents by discounting them (Calling them Domestic Terrorists) There should be a partnership between the parents, school board ,and the administration. The parents are the ones paying for a service. Do not close the schools so quickly and make sure the virtual teaching is better. Probably a hybrid day would work better. Our children suffered needlessly under the policies used.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

I believe that our officers are professional and have excellent training. Fund them with the resources they need to do their jobs better. I think we need to remember that in many occasions they have only seconds to make decisions in dealing with people and situations. There is always room for improvement.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Require voter id. The state can provide voter ids for those who do not have them at no cost. Eliminate sending ballots to everyone. We have a system of requesting absentee ballots if necessary. Eliminate the ballots boxes at the polling places and other locations. There needs to be a chain of custody it does not exist.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

Don't agree with this question Maryland has gone a long way to eliminate emissions and support renewable energy sources We need to boost the production of gas, coal, and natural gas.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Return to the Taxpayers. The money is being used for other agendas and there is no real need at this point.