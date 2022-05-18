2022 Voter Guide: Steven M. Bolen, candidate for Maryland House District 9A

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

We need to help hard-working families struggling against inflation. And, it isn't just inflation. It's where inflation hits the hardest - food, gas, and rent; essentials people need to survive. But, we also cannot take our eye off the ball on education. The COVID-learning loss our students faced over the last two years has taken a toll on our kids in ways yet to be discovered. We must ensure our children stay in school safely and continue to learn.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

We can provide immediate relief to hard-working, low to moderate-income families by expanding the earned income tax credit so more of their pay goes into the family budget and not the government's coffers. But, long-term, we must fix inflation caused by supply-side shortages through labor reform that attracts and maintains a critical pool of dockworkers, railroad workers, truckers, and end-point delivery personnel. And, we must modernize our commerce infrastructure by expanding reliable, high-speed, digital broadband internet across the state.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

At the state level, with states receiving funding from the passage of the trillion-dollar federal infrastructure bill, it is time to revisit building the Baltimore Red Line. At the local level, we need to invest in programs like Howard County's Complete Streets to build mobility-friendly communities with pedestrian and bike paths that connect neighborhoods to local marketplaces and essential services.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Keeping students safely in school is our top priority. This is especially true for our younger and special needs learners who require in-classroom instruction. Schools must have enough personal protective equipment to distribute to students, faculty, and staff. Class size needs to be reduced. Smaller class sizes will help keep kids separated when physical distancing is required; it will also help improve learning outcomes. If remote learning is required, we must ensure all Maryland students and teachers have access to reliable, high-speed, digital broadband internet, electronic equipment, software, and school-supplied technical support to keep their remote learning connections running.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

According to a Pew Research survey released in 2020, most people believe that police treat black people less fairly than whites - more so by Democrats than Republicans. So here's what we can do to rebuild confidence in our law enforcement system. First, we need to attract, train, and maintain a high-quality workforce of police officers. In addition, we need to hold police accountable for misconduct. Implementing body-worn cameras and local police accountability boards are steps in the right direction to improve accountability. Secondly, we need to create police-community outreach programs that engage early with youths and continue through high school to build confident, positive interactions with law enforcement. And lastly, we need to get back to the basics of policing: police need to increase the amount of time spent on foot patrol so that officers can know their beats and residents can get to know them.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

To ensure secure elections, we need to keep Maryland's voting system - the voter-verified paper ballot scanning system, off the internet. And election results' data should only be transferred in the presence of at least two poll workers using encrypted media. We can explore new technologies such as blockchain-based voting. However, these technologies are vulnerable to the same security flaws inherent in internet voting, and implementation is still far off in the future. Ultimately, enfranchisement is a crucial dimension of election integrity. It is at its worst when Marylanders are compelled to cast their votes on the same single weekday at limited locations. It is at its best when they have maximum flexibility and time to consider and cast their vote. Automatic voter registration, standardized voter databases, postage-paid mail ballots, and multiple ballot drop-off locations can lower barriers to qualified voters, expand participation, and build confidence in our democratic process.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

The Climate Solutions Act of 2022 is a positive step in the right direction to reduce the state's greenhouse gas emissions and move Maryland's economy away from the use of fossil fuels. But, I believe we can and should be more aggressive. Climate change is happening now, not in some distant future. We need to act now. Greenhouse gas reduction should be set to 80% of 2006 levels by 2030 and 100% by 2035. In addition, the state's light-duty vehicle fleet should be 100% electric by 2035. These are doable goals.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

After two years, the pandemic continues to have a significant effect on public health, the economy, and education. Rising food and energy prices, stemming mainly from disruptions to the supply chain, are hitting low-income families particularly hard. Moreover, the pandemic has only exposed wealth and income disparities, inadequate access to health care, and socio-economic bias built into the healthcare system and labor market that existed before COVID-19 swept the country. We need to prioritize investments to help those struggling against inflation, keep kids in school safely, support a robust recovery by helping small businesses, and reduce the long-standing inequities in education, employment, housing, and health care that the pandemic has exacerbated.