2022 Voter Guide: China Boak Terrell, candidate for Maryland House District 40

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

From listening to District 40 residents, I've learned that: — There isn't enough for young people to do. There are too few recreation centers and most are still not open. — Residents don't feel safe — especially in working-class communities. Homicides aren't the only problem. Carjackings, robberies, sex and drug use in alleys are deeply concerning. — Residents are weary with vacant properties and with trash and debris piling along streets and alleys. — Families are anxious about the lack of strong school choices for children. — Working-class families don't believe they can make enough money to live better in Baltimore. — Many older adults feel forgotten. Some senior residences offer poor services or are poorly maintained. Many older residents struggle to pay for medicines and buy fresh foods. — Many residents report that politicians have been part of the problem — that they've done little to nothing in working-class communities to create meaningful change. I'm ready to change that.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

First and foremost, we need to raise incomes. In Baltimore City, people don't make enough money. Inflation is unmasking an inability to keep up with costs that many Baltimoreans were already experiencing, compared with other Marylanders. We can raise incomes and help residents build wealth by: — Establishing a Baby Investment program that places $1,000 in an investment account for every child born in Maryland. Additional deposits up to $500 could be on a sliding scale depending on family income. — Expanding (again) and simplifying the Earned Income Tax Credit so that it's one fully refundable credit up to 100% of the federal credit. Additionally, pay it out monthly and in advance, like Biden's Child Tax Credit. — Expanding universal pre-K to age 3. — Pegging minimum wage to inflation. — Championing competitive economic policies that benefit every resident and small business, including slashed real and personal property taxes.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Of course, we need to build the Red Line. We also need to maintain the MARC train and improve the underground tunnels that both MARC and Amtrak use. It is important that we preserve our historic neighborhoods in doing so. We need to entirely revamp the Maryland Transportation Trust Fund and establish/re-establish a regional transit authority. After the Red Line debacle, there is a serious concern about the powerlessness of Baltimore's representation in making transit decisions. As your delegate, my value would be that for transit to work, it must work for the working class, families and older adults.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Even before the pandemic, Baltimore City Public Schools were struggling with children missing from school — especially our Black children. For the 2018-19 school year, 44% of Black children missed nearly one month or more of school. These absences are as hard on teachers as they are devastating for students and students' lifetime earning potential. We can be better prepared for the next pandemic by keeping every child actively engaged. Our shared goal is to more immediately and effectively deliver critical in-home education tools, resources and services. To be best prepared, we must ensure that students are receiving the strongest possible education now. This requires significantly smaller class sizes, more school options, and higher pay for the very hard job that teachers and paraprofessionals do. Students also need age-appropriate lessons at every grade level that teach how to reduce stress, successfully manage challenges, cope with complicated relationships, and deal with grief.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

In the U.S., policing has been by force. In many Black and Brown communities, it has also been by military force. In Baltimore, I worked hand in hand with residents to establish the first volunteer comfort stop for police officers. Residents want their officers to work with them. I support — and residents support — our public safety officers who fight for our city, sometimes thanklessly, each day. That comfort stop has been a tremendous success for strengthening police and resident relationships in a neighborhood with high rates of violent crime. It has also boosted officer morale. Stronger morale leads to more safety for everyone. "The ability of the police to perform their duties is dependent upon public approval * * * and the ability of the police to secure and maintain public respect Ö" (Sir Robert Peel, 1829) I have great hope that with more thoughtfulness and collaboration, we'll get crime prevention right.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

I believe that the most secure and accurate voting system is one that champions the highest levels of voter participation and is the most inclusive. In Baltimore City, I support open primaries, where the top two winners advance to the general, regardless of political party. Across Maryland, I support the following: — Public financing, for State Senate and Delegate positions — Automatic mail-in voting, where every registered voter receives a ballot — Same-day voter registration — Special (open) elections for vacant General Assembly seats, instead of governor appointments via party recommendation — Automatic voter registration

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

As quickly as we can, Maryland should reduce carbon emissions and incentivize innovation around renewable energy sources. Keeping ahead of climate change is a critical inflection point in human history. Data suggest that America's standing as a superpower depends on getting climate change right. Most importantly for Maryland, net zero emissions and energy are the future of affordability and wealth-building for everyday citizens. I'm glad the Senate passed the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022. It does not go nearly as far as it should. So we must build on it with urgency. While much of green technology still sells at a premium, we must help make the journey toward net zero emissions and net zero energy affordable for working-class communities and small businesses. I support developing incentive programs to offset the cost of achieving net zero emissions and energy.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

The best use of federal COVID relief money is to fund the state's future wealth and to champion the people and places that have fallen behind. I would fund: — Blueprint for Maryland's Future and expanding universal pre-K to age 3; — Baby Investment program (described above) — Expanding (again) and simplifying the Earned Income Tax Credit and paying it out monthly and in advance (described above); — Additional child-care assistance; — Vastly improved prescription drug coverage; — Ombudsman program for older adults living in senior residences; — Pegging minimum wage to inflation; — Rebuilding Baltimore, especially with infrastructure and amenities for working-class neighborhoods and mass transit; and yes homes too; — Permanent, state-level payroll protection program for small business facing hardship; — Climate Change Tax Credit Program; — Guaranteed jobs program to care for and clean Baltimore City streets and alleys; — Container-deposit program, allowing recyclable beverage containers to be redeemed for cash; — Assisting Baltimore City with achieving competitive tax policies.