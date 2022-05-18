2022 Voter Guide: Harry Bhandari, candidate for Maryland House District 8

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The most pressing issue is investing in public safety programs, strengthening local schools by investing in career-focused technical education, prioritizing school construction projects, and addressing overcrowded school issues.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

One way to deal with inflation is to cultivate an economy that helps small businesses grow and end special tax loopholes that give big corporations an unfair advantage. But, in the meantime, it is essential to stop price gouging.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

The safety and improvements on Belair road are critical. My colleagues and I have been working with state and local partners to reignite the revitalization of Belair Road, including requesting that some of Maryland's funding from President Biden's bipartisan infrastructure deal be earmarked for the project. As a result, momentum is growing as more state leaders recognize the dire need for accessibility and safety improvements to the high-traffic corridor. That said, the most critical voices in the conversation are those community members who live in the adjacent neighborhoods and drive Belair Road every day. I am committed to the revitalization of Belair Road.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Schools should not get caught flatfooted by the pandemic in the lack of adequate planning in the future. Instead, schools must deepen their investment in family engagement, community connection in terms of food echo system, and technological connection and better understand the students, families, and teachers within the broader context of the communities, NOT only within classrooms.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

To tackle the issue in public policy, I introduced House Bill 707 in the 2021 legislative session, a cross-file of SB237 filed by Senator Chris West. It was an omnibus bill that tackled various issues dealing with law enforcement. This bipartisan effort began at the Baltimore County Council level and has received support from numerous advocacy groups, the FOP, Baltimore County State's Attorney, etc. This bill also mandates that all law enforcement agencies with over 20 officers implement a body-worn camera program. The initial cost for the program would be split between the state and the county/municipality where the law enforcement entity operates, and the county/municipality would handle subsequent operating costs. I was proud to see many of these provisions incorporated into the General Assembly's larger legislation to improve community relationships with our law enforcement.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

First and foremost, voting is the lifeblood of our democracy and must be secured and protected. We have as many people participating as possible. This past legislative session, I supported SB 158, which requires the State Board of Elections and local boards of elections to provide at least the same number of in-person precinct polling locations as in the 2018 election in the light of local boards' intention to conduct a mass consolidation of Election Day polling places. In the 2021 legislative session, I was proud to sponsor HB211 Election Law - Early Voting Centers - Days of Operation, which seeks to extend early voting in Maryland from eight days to ten days. In addition, we must respond to disinformation in voting and voter suppression by restoring the full protections for voting rights.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

I was proud to support the Climate Solutions Now Act (CSNA) of 2022 and bills that help develop renewable energy sources. It aims to help us significantly reduce our state's greenhouse gas emissions to reach net zero by 2045. I firmly believe that this will help us leave a cleaner, healthier world to future generations. This bill has the right goals in Maryland to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60% from 2006 levels by 2031, which is 20% greater than requirements under current law. Additionally, the state must achieve net-zero statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. The final plan to reach the 2045 goal will be a data-driven process. I will fight similar bills for carbon emission reduction, energy efficiency, environmental justice, the electrification of transportation, and community solar development. It will require the use of technology that has been scientifically proven to achieve verifiable carbon reductions.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

The best use of federal COVID relief money is an investment in healthcare and high-quality housing, food, and medical options. However, providing crucial mental-health supports and modified learning accommodations are equally important.