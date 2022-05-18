2022 Voter Guide: Lisa Belcastro, candidate for Maryland House District 11B

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

When ranking the jurisdictions with the oldest stock of schools, Baltimore County is near the top. If schools are outdated or overcrowded, they fall behind in providing the services our students need and deserve. To ensure our students are receiving the best education possible, we must provide opportunities for high-quality career and technical education, support services, enrichment opportunities, and the school buildings that can house these programs. Since taking office, I have strongly advocated for increased state funding to address our community's backlog of school construction needs. In the most recent legislative session, substantial funding was provided to help our aging high schools. I will continue to be a strong voice for our school construction needs so all our students can attend safe and high-quality schools.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

When the price of gasoline, food, cars, and household staples rise, the working class is impacted the most. During the 2022 legislative session, I was proud to support sales tax exemptions on diapers, baby products, medical devices, oral hygiene products, diabetic care products, and the 30-day gas tax holiday.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Sidewalks and bike lanes encourage environmentally friendly transportation modes and reduce the reliance on cars. There is much to be done to make the 11th District more walkable and bikeable. While it is a costly endeavor, the health, quality of life, and environmental benefits make it a worthy investment. I will continue to advocate at the state for the planning and funding needed to make our community a safe place to walk and bike.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

While I remain hopeful that the darkest days of the pandemic are behind us, it's important to reflect and prepare for the future. As a public school teacher, I have a deep understanding of the challenges the pandemic had on our students, families, and educators. Virtual learning was, by and large, difficult for our students. The negative effects brought on by long-term virtual learning are still being felt today in our schools. As a result of the mask mandates triggered by the return to in-person learning, we have seen limited spread of COVID-19 in schools. Knowing that masking works, we must seek in-person learning options and resist full closures of our school buildings should we find ourselves in another pandemic.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

For decades our black and brown communities have been over-policed and disproportionately impacted by police brutality. Police play an important role in keeping our communities safe and are trusted with immense power to carry out their job. Power should be held to account — which is why I supported the accountability reforms passed by the legislature in 2021.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Along with being leaders in protecting the right to vote, we have very secure and accurate voting systems in Maryland.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

With its vast coastline, the effects of climate change will deeply impact Maryland. It's important that we take this threat seriously and preserve our state for future generations. The Maryland General Assembly recently passed the Climate Solutions Now Act which sets some of the strongest targets in the nation. The bill strengthens our state's commitment to mitigating the effects of climate change by setting achievable goals to reduce greenhouse gases and meet the goal of net-zero statewide emissions by 2045.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

The COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately affected our students across the state. With our students from areas with high concentrated pockets of poverty being impacted the most, we must work to build back what was lost. Early this year, the Maryland Leads grant program was announced encouraging evidence-based practices to help students recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the plan, school systems will share $150 million of COVID relief funds. These funds will be used to implement a menu of initiatives aimed at staff retention, tutoring, afterschool programs, family engagement, and more.