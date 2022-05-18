2022 Voter Guide: Zulieka A. Baysmore, candidate for Maryland House District 40

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Crime and Education

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

Setting policies that would lower property taxes, increasing the minimum wage and putting certification programs back in public schools for job readiness.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Adding more commuter trains and busses on several public transportation lines.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Engineering portals inside schools classrooms for students to return safely. During a Pandemic making sure that students have tutoring in each home where parents can not tutor their own children due to their lack of education and or their inability to stay home from work.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

The police and community relationships are better now and we would urge a deep continuation of building on Community Policing.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Allow for creditable nonpartisan and trained community participants to monitor election polls. Also making sure that our technology voting systems are flawless.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

The right goals are to make sure that we all play a role in reduction using the right fuel, making sure that drivers maintain their vehicles emissions standards. Setting a more practical and affordable achievable date for transitioning. Also a must do is making sure we correct the water and sewer systems and trash disposal plants here in Baltimore City.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Job creation, housing and certification programs for Blue collar job preparedness. Hiring of more pokice officers and training.